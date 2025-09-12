Domino’s has chosen Northern Ireland as one of just two locations in the UK to trial its new chicken sub-brand, Chick ‘N’ Dip.

The pizza giant said it was launching the new brand in 187 stores exclusively in Northern Ireland and the north-west of England to understand the appetite amongst consumers before exploring further roll-out opportunities.

It comes as diners continue to show their taste for chicken which prompted popular US fast food restaurant chains Chick-fil-A and Popeyes to open new outlets in Northern Ireland in recent months.

The new Domino’s rival offers chicken tenders, boneless bites and wings with a variety of nine dips ‘inspired by flavours from around the world’.

Domino’s is trialling the Chick ‘N’ Dip sub brand in 187 locations across Northern Ireland and the north-west of England. Picture: Domino’s

"At Domino’s, we’re passionate about delivering bold flavour innovations that excite our customers. The launch of Chick ‘N’ Dip gives you even more choice, with a delicious new range of chicken and nine globally inspired dips. Whether you’re into smoky, spicy, sweet or tangy, there’s something for everyone,” Domino’s said.

Where in Northern Ireland is Domino’s launching the Chick ‘N’ Dip range?

Antrim

Armagh

Ballyclare

Ballymena – Central

Ballymena – Herbison Square

Ballymoney

Ballynahinch

Banbridge

Bangor – Abbey Street (NI)

Bangor – Ashbury (NI)

Belfast – Ballyhackamore

Belfast – Dunmurry

Belfast – East (Knock Road)

Belfast – East Point Entertainment Village

Belfast – Newtownabbey

Belfast – North (Antrim Road)

Belfast – Saintfield Road

Belfast – South (Lisburn Road)

Belfast – West (Business Park, Kennedy Way)

Carrickfergus

Coalisland

Coleraine

Cookstown

Derry / Londonderry – Skeoge

Derry / Londonderry – Spencer Road

Derry / Londonderry – Strand Road

Downpatrick

Dungannon

Enniskillen

Glengormley

Holywood

Kilkeel

Larne

Limavady

Lisburn

Lurgan

Magherafelt

Moira

Newcastle (NI)

Newry – Belfast Road

Newry – Warrenpoint

Newtownards

Omagh

Portadown

Portrush

Strabane