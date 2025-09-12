Domino's Northern Ireland customers among first to try out new Chick 'N' Dip brand
The pizza giant said it was launching the new brand in 187 stores exclusively in Northern Ireland and the north-west of England to understand the appetite amongst consumers before exploring further roll-out opportunities.
It comes as diners continue to show their taste for chicken which prompted popular US fast food restaurant chains Chick-fil-A and Popeyes to open new outlets in Northern Ireland in recent months.
The new Domino’s rival offers chicken tenders, boneless bites and wings with a variety of nine dips ‘inspired by flavours from around the world’.
"At Domino’s, we’re passionate about delivering bold flavour innovations that excite our customers. The launch of Chick ‘N’ Dip gives you even more choice, with a delicious new range of chicken and nine globally inspired dips. Whether you’re into smoky, spicy, sweet or tangy, there’s something for everyone,” Domino’s said.
Where in Northern Ireland is Domino’s launching the Chick ‘N’ Dip range?
- Antrim
- Armagh
- Ballyclare
- Ballymena – Central
- Ballymena – Herbison Square
- Ballymoney
- Ballynahinch
- Banbridge
- Bangor – Abbey Street (NI)
- Bangor – Ashbury (NI)
- Belfast – Ballyhackamore
- Belfast – Dunmurry
- Belfast – East (Knock Road)
- Belfast – East Point Entertainment Village
- Belfast – Newtownabbey
- Belfast – North (Antrim Road)
- Belfast – Saintfield Road
- Belfast – South (Lisburn Road)
- Belfast – West (Business Park, Kennedy Way)
- Carrickfergus
- Coalisland
- Coleraine
- Cookstown
- Derry / Londonderry – Skeoge
- Derry / Londonderry – Spencer Road
- Derry / Londonderry – Strand Road
- Downpatrick
- Dungannon
- Enniskillen
- Glengormley
- Holywood
- Kilkeel
- Larne
- Limavady
- Lisburn
- Lurgan
- Magherafelt
- Moira
- Newcastle (NI)
- Newry – Belfast Road
- Newry – Warrenpoint
- Newtownards
- Omagh
- Portadown
- Portrush
- Strabane