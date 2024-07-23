Dormans Bar in Magherafelt wins Live Music Venue of the Year 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dormans Bar is the founding venue (established 1905) of the Dormans Hospitality Group (DHG) which has recently added The Plough Inn (Hillsborough) and Fiddlers Rest (Portglenone) to its expanding NI hospitality network.
The judges said: “This venue is your new go-to spot. They consistently bring in an impressive line up of events, ensuring there’s always something for everyone. And to truly immerse you in the music, they boast a state-of-the-art sound system that delivers crystal-clear audio."The staff are fantastic as well, ensuring swift service that keeps the night flowing. Top it all off with an excellent atmosphere, and you’ve got the recipe for an unforgettable musical experience.”