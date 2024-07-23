Dormans Bar in Magherafelt has recently been awarded the prestigious ‘Live Music Venue of the Year Award’ at the Licensed & Catering News (LCN) Awards.

The judges said: “This venue is your new go-to spot. They consistently bring in an impressive line up of events, ensuring there’s always something for everyone. And to truly immerse you in the music, they boast a state-of-the-art sound system that delivers crystal-clear audio."The staff are fantastic as well, ensuring swift service that keeps the night flowing. Top it all off with an excellent atmosphere, and you’ve got the recipe for an unforgettable musical experience.”