Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the arrival of summer (hopefully!), searches for ‘best picnic spot near me’ have risen by 100% over the past 30 days – and one Causeway Coast spot is coming out as a firm favourite.

It seems we are looking to put our picnic gear to use and indulge in delicious food with a picturesque backdrop.

To help discover some of the UK’s best picnic spots, the staycation experts at Sally’s Cottages have rounded up their five favourite picnic spots, from breathtaking beaches and lakes to picturesque parks and mountains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking the No1 spot is Fell Foot Park in the Lake District, described as an “idyllic setting offering a perfect blend of waterfront tranquillity and breathtaking mountain views.”

Downhill Demesne revealed as the UK's second best picnic spot. Credit Discover NI

But one of our own picnic spots comes in at No2 out of the whole of the UK: Downhill Demesne, Castlerock.

The survey says: “Perched on a cliff top with sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean, Downhill Demesne is a picturesque gem and an ideal location for a memorable picnic.

"This historic site is intertwined with the renowned Mussenden Temple, originally constructed in the 1780s as a summer library. Accessible via the Lion’s Gate and Bishop’s Gate walking trails, the lush green gardens provide a peaceful setting for enjoying a meal amidst nature's beauty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

" Additionally, while there, be sure to explore the impressive ruins of Downhill Castle, adding a touch of historical intrigue to your outdoor adventure.”