Downhill Demesne revealed as the UK's second best picnic spot
It seems we are looking to put our picnic gear to use and indulge in delicious food with a picturesque backdrop.
To help discover some of the UK’s best picnic spots, the staycation experts at Sally’s Cottages have rounded up their five favourite picnic spots, from breathtaking beaches and lakes to picturesque parks and mountains.
Taking the No1 spot is Fell Foot Park in the Lake District, described as an “idyllic setting offering a perfect blend of waterfront tranquillity and breathtaking mountain views.”
But one of our own picnic spots comes in at No2 out of the whole of the UK: Downhill Demesne, Castlerock.
The survey says: “Perched on a cliff top with sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean, Downhill Demesne is a picturesque gem and an ideal location for a memorable picnic.
"This historic site is intertwined with the renowned Mussenden Temple, originally constructed in the 1780s as a summer library. Accessible via the Lion’s Gate and Bishop’s Gate walking trails, the lush green gardens provide a peaceful setting for enjoying a meal amidst nature's beauty.
" Additionally, while there, be sure to explore the impressive ruins of Downhill Castle, adding a touch of historical intrigue to your outdoor adventure.”
Completing the top 5 picnic sites are Lake Vyrnwy, Powys, Mid Wales at No3, followed by Devil’s Dyke, Sussex with Conic Hill, in Loch Lomond, sitting at No5.