Enniskillen's Charlie's Bar in National Pub Awards final

Charlie’s Bar was nominated by its manager, Una Burns, who nominated the pub in the Community Support Hero Category, which saw competition from almost 1000 other pubs nationwide.

This Community Support Hero Award recognises licensees who help their communities. It aims to recognise pubs which are a ‘good neighbour’ to your their community.

The pub was shortlisted because of its enormous contribution to the local community and charity fundraising.

Following on from the success of their viral ad at Christmas 2023, Charlie’s Bar launched a merchandise collection using a local, family-run supplier. In December 2023 alone they raised over £22,000 for two local charities along with year-round events for other charities and sponsorship of the local football team and musical theatre group.

Una Burns from Charlie's Bar, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive the news that we have been selected as a finalist. In the current cost of living crisis, the generosity which was shown by locals and strangers alike in supporting our Christmas campaign was truly humbling.

“In many parts of Ireland, the pub is at the heart of the community. We are in a fortunate position that we can support some grassroots Sports in our local area and it is a privilege to do so. We are really looking forward to the Finals in March.”

The winners will be announced at an award ceremony, sponsored by Matthew Clark, at the Houses of Parliament on March 5 and all shortlisted pubs are invited to attend along with industry leaders and MPs.

Des O’Flanagan, co-founder of PubAid, added: “We launched these awards to celebrate the great work that pubs do for their community. Charlie’s Bar is a perfect example of how pubs support and are a hub for many people in their community. The awards are in their fifth year and the volume of entries this year was staggering.

"What clearly came across from reading all the entries is that there are so many publicans that are doing amazing work nationwide. It was very hard to get to a shortlist so even getting to the finals is an amazing accolade for the Charlie’s Bar.”

PubAid, which organises the awards in association with Matthew Clark and the All Party Parliamentary Beer Group, has refreshed the awards and created more categories to congratulate more community pubs throughout the UK.