Cider making in Armagh and creating tasty meals with eels caught at Toomebridge are just two of the treats being served up in a new BBC One Northern Ireland series which celebrates food, farming and the countryside.

Food Fest Northern Ireland, presented by Colin Murray and Edith Bowman, explores what we eat, where it comes from, how it is produced, who produces it and why it matters.

Across the series Colin and Edith will be joined by food enthusiasts, TV chef Suzie Lee and presenter Ryan Hand.

Over the five episodes the series will visit the vibrant Belfast Mela Festival, the bustling St George’s Market, The Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle, a food and music festival in Newcastle, and the Walled City Market in Londonderry.

Edith Bowman and Colin Murray. Picture: BBC / Andrew Jackson

While Colin and Edith are sampling the sights and sounds of the festivals and markets, Suzie and Ryan will be tracking down local food stories throughout Northern Ireland; from cider making in Armagh and catching and tasting eels in Toomebridge, to how vegan burgers are made and getting top tips from a chef who runs a zero waste and sustainable restaurant.

Food Fest Northern Ireland starts on BBC One Northern Ireland on Monday, February 6, at 8.30pm and the full series will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

It is a co-commission between BBC Nations and BBC Daytime and will also be broadcast to audiences across the UK in March. The series is produced by Red Sky Productions, with the films in Northern Ireland produced by Alleycats TV.

TV chef Suzie Lee learns more about Northern Ireland's rich food heritage. Picture: BBC