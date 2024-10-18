From historic pubs to converted banks, check out this list of quirky places to eat in Lagan Valley

Whether you fancy somewhere with a bit of history, a spot that is perfect for people watching, or somewhere for all the family to enjoy, there is somewhere for everyone.
Lizzie Drakes pub on the Moira Road in Lisburn is a popular watering hole and dining spot for many local residents.nIt was established in 1837 and is thought to have been the site of an old coaching inn 200 years before that. The pub and now restaurant has been in the Drake family for many many years Photo: Google
Barrel and Bean is based in a former bank in the centre of Dromore. Coming soon to the popular eatery is a sensory room for children. Parents can enjoy a cuppa or a meal while children explore the play room, reading area, and sensory room Photo: Google
One of the newer eateries on the block is the Quirky Cricketer, which opened recently in the club house of Lisburn Cricket Club in Wallace Park. Open to the public, the cafe offers a fantastic, creative menu from their chef. It is a great spot for all ages to enjoy a meal and watch the goings on in Wallace Park. Photo: NIWD
The Shed is a real treasure trove! Nestled in the countryside on the outskirts of Moira. In a beautifully converted Shed on the Lewis family farm . The Shed boasts beautiful cafe with fantastic views of the countryside from the Mournes to Moira. The kitchen is headed by chef Kristian who changes the menu with seasons, using fresh local ingredients. Photo: The Shed
