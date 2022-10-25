The Irish Food Awards is the biggest competition for quality Irish produce on the island of Ireland.

Products from every county in Ireland were entered into the competition in a broad range of food and drink categories.

Shauna McFall from Naturally North Coast & Glens said: “We entered the Sweet Pantry sweet sauce category this year to find out how and if our product was rated among some of the best in the country.

“We developed the product to fill a gap in the market, to help raise funds for our artisan markets and because personally I have a sweet tooth! It is a rich, luxurious and irresistibly indulgent caramel sauce, salted with North Coast Smokehouse Beechwood Smoked Salt to give that hint of depth and smokiness with the salted sweetness. All profits from its sale are reinvested into supporting artisans and communities through the delivery of Naturally North Coast & Glens Artisan Markets.