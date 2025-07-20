'I tried probably the poshest afternoon tea in Northern Ireland and was delighted at how relaxed an experience it was'

There’s no lack of choice in venues serving afternoon tea in Northern Ireland these days, with all kinds of eateries tempting customers with an array of tasty sandwiches and sweet treats.

However, I feel the true elegance of a proper afternoon tea experience is best enjoyed when served in sumptuous surroundings, as I certainly found out on a recent visit to The Merchant Hotel in Belfast.

Renowned for its five-star luxury service, this iconic hotel is the perfect setting for perhaps Northern Ireland’s poshest afternoon tea.

From the minute you step into this magnificent grade A listed building – formerly the headquarters of the Ulster Bank – you can't fail to be instantly overwhelmed by its distinctive architectural style.

The Merchant’s iconic afternoon tea, The Cocktail Edition is the latest in a series of themed teas. Picture: released on behalf of The Merchant Hotel.

Afternoon tea is served in the Great Room, where you won’t be alone gazing upwards to the grand central dome of the main banking hall and its spectacularly ornate plasterwork and rich decor.

It is at the same time, a calm and welcoming space where you are swept away in a pleasantly ‘other worldly’ sort of way from the hustle and bustle of the city centre outside.

After being shown to our table, we were welcomed by the superbly attentive staff who explained what afternoon tea at The Merchant Hotel entails.

The hotel has lined up a series of new gastronomical food and drink experiences this summer and we were delighted to hear this includes a twist on The Merchant’s iconic afternoon tea – aptly named the Cocktail Edition.

The Merchant Hotel's afternoon tea Cocktail Edition. Picture: National World

In this latest in a series of themed teas, head pastry chef Sarah Jade Jameson has partnered with the award-winning team at The Merchant Cocktail Bar to create a unique, cocktail-inspired experience.

A trio of exquisite patisseries infused with vibrant flavours offer a celebration of seasonal ingredients and imaginative flair, from the tropical notes of Piña Colada to the refreshing zestiness of the Margarita, while the Cocktail Bar team has created three afternoon tea cocktails, each thoughtfully paired to enhance and elevate the patisserie flavours.

We decided to try the Rhubarb cocktail – a refreshing concoction of gin, tonka bean liqueur, rhubarb and custard sherbert and cream soda – and the Avocado – a deliciously tropical masterpiece of rum, coconut, Falernum and avocado pit orgeat.

We were left to peruse the delightful afternoon tea menu booklet and decided to try two of the specially highlighted cocktail edition teas – my White Tea Yuzu and Elderflower had a silky taste with apricot notes, while my companion’s Apple Mojito tea had a sweet yet refreshingly minty flavour.

A trio of delightful patisseries are included in The Merchant Hotel's afternoon tea summer cocktail edition, including a coconut and pineapple cremeux inspired by the classic Pina Colada. Picture: released on behalf of The Merchant Hotel.

The variety of five different delicate finger sandwiches was simply delicious. Beef pastrami with Bloody Mary mayo and rocket salad; smocked chicken with cos lettuce and fig and orange chutney; egg and Hegarty’s cheddar cheese; smoked salmon and spicy avocado; ham, celeriac and apple remoulade – we both agreed it was hard to choose a favourite.

Of course, the arrival of the tiered stand was quite the moment as we surveyed a delightful array of baked delights and fine patisseries. Along with fresh out of the oven scones, served with Devonshire clotted cream and strawberry preserve, there was lemon, thyme and almond travel cake and the three simply stunning cocktail-inspired patisseries.

Each of the delightful trio had their own individual wow factor and just had to be enjoyed oh so slowly! The strawberry, rhubart and lvoire tartlet was fabulously fruity while the yuzu and lime mousse was simply divine. The coconut and pineapple cremeux was a work of art in itself, with pineapple chantilly, confit and gel wrapped in delicate coconut mousse.

Afternoon tea should never be a rushed experience and it was easy to lose all sense of time as we slowly savoured the The Merchant’s indulgent offerings.

We were there early on a mid-week afternoon, where fellow diners seated nearby in the Great Room included ladies enjoying a birthday celebration, a large family lunch gathering including several young well-behaved children, and several other afternoon tea guests including American visitors. The atmosphere was lovely, chilled and relaxed and while it may well be Northern Ireland’s poshest places to enjoy afternoon tea, it certainly wasn’t stuffy or uncomfortable in any way.

It was a thoroughly enjoyable experience from start to finish, from the top-notch service to the delectable food and drink on offer, not to mention the uniquely stunning surroundings.

Afternoon tea at The Merchant Hotel is available Monday to Sunday, priced from £46.50, or £56.50 with your choice of cocktail.