Iceland Halloween range for 2025 - a full list of every item available
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
- Iceland launches full Halloween range - including food and home decor
- Deals include; three for £5 on frozen party food
- New items include ‘spooky shapes’ and ‘pumpkin ice creams’
Iceland has announced the launch of its Halloween range for 2025 - which includes spooky decor and devilish decor.
Alongside the brand-new menu items, Iceland has also shared exciting deals across the new items including three for £10 on spicy products and three for £5 on frozen party food.
Whether you're hosting a Halloween party, a horror movie night in, or just stocking up for the trick or treaters, Iceland has a full range of exciting new products available for the spooky season.
Halloween party food available at Iceland:
- Iceland Chicken Spooky Shapes - 500g, £3.50 (3 for £10)
- Iceland Stuffed Crust Slime Cheese Pizza – 475g, £2.60
- Iceland Halloween Breaded Chicken Bats – 10 Pack, £1.00
- Iceland Halloween Pumpkin Ice Creams – 4 Pack, £2.00 (3 for £5)
- Iceland Mummy Prawns – 10 Pack, £2.50 (3 for £5)
- Iceland Chocolate Orange Halloween Cheesecake – 450g, £2.00
- Halloween Profiterole Witches Hat - 625g, £6.00
- Iceland Scarily Spicy Carolina Reaper Chicken Strips – 500g, £4.00 (3 for £10)
- Iceland Scarily Spicy Salt & Pepper Crispy Shredded Duck – 400g, £4.00 (3 for £10)
- Iceland Scarily Spicy Carolina Reaper Chicken Wings – 750g, £3.75 (3 for £10)
- Iceland Scarily Spicy Stuffed Crust Pizza – 488g, £2.60
Spicy party food available at Iceland:
- Pepper X Chicken Korma & Rice – 400g, £4.00
- Pepper X Chicken Wings – 470g, £4.00
- Pepper X Vindaloo Curry & Rice – 400g, £4.00
- Pepper X Pepper X Chocolate Brownie Ice Cream – 500ml, £4.00
‘Trick or Treat’ sweets available at Iceland:
- Chupa Chups The Best of 10 Assorted Flavour Lollipops – 120g, £1.25
- Walkers Monster Munch Roast Beef Multipack Snacks Crisps - 6 Pack, £1.75
- Taki Zombie – 100g, £1.75
- Snackfactory BBQ Webs & Bats Crisps – 100g, £1.00
- Snackfactory Pickled Onion Webs & Bats Crisps – 100g, £1.00
Halloween decor available at Iceland:
- Halloween Scary Door Cover - 1 Unit, £1.00
- Fang-Tastic Fright Tape- 2 Pack, £1.00
- Gem Halloween Gel Window Stickers – 1 Unit, £1.50
- Halloween String Lights – 20 Pack, £1.50
- Halloween Plush Gonk – 30cm, £2.50
- Gem Spider Honeycomb Pendant – 1 Unit, £2.50
- Gem Halloween Door Bow – 1 Unit, £2.50
- Gem Spooky Hanging Witch Hats – 8 Pack, £2.50
- Fang-Tastic Halloween Character Make up kit – 1 Unit, £1.50
All of Iceland’s Halloween 2025 range is available to purchase in-store and online at Iceland and The Food Warehouse. Please visit its website for more information.