Inspirational NI couple in farm business focused on healthy food

Co Antrim farming couple Shay and Susan O’Neill have created an innovative and increasingly successful food business that’s focused on high-quality products from a commitment to soil health, nature-friendly farming and working in harmony with the environment.

Seaview Farms, the small company, near Bushmills, they formed on the back of their interest in what has become known as regenerative agriculture, has already launched premium quality foods such as beef, pork and nitrite-free bacon, pasture raised chicken and grass-fed beef and lamb to widespread acclaim.

Seaview is a genuinely regenerative farm, one of a the few here. It’s an imaginative and inspirational farm-to-fork business that’s sharply focused on soil health and nutrient dense food produced in the most ethical way possible.

Shay and Susan O’Neill of Seaview Farm in Bushmills are leading the way in regenerative farming and food production

The innovation-led business farms, butchers and sells its original foods. The couple also source local ingredients to flavour products such as handmade sausages. Their animals are fed with local mill Chestnutt’s animal feeds. Passionate, for instance, about the effects food has on health they have gone back to tradition with nitrate free bacon.

The visionary husband and wife team both grew up on local dairy farms – Shay in Dungannon and Susan in the Portrush area. They first met at the Royal Highland Show, near Edinburgh, in 2015. Both had been at university in Britain – Shay is a Law graduate from Stirling and Susan in Occupational Therapy from Coventry – she subsequently studied for a masters at Stirling. They soon realised they shared a passion for farming and healthy food and a commitment to the wellbeing of the local environment.

“We were both brought up on dairy farms and were keen to set up a farming business that produced high-quality and outstandingly tasty foods,” Shay explains.

They decided to study farming techniques outside Northern Ireland and spent some time travelling and exploring approaches to food production in the US.

“We came across regenerative agriculture techniques that recognise and work with the power of nature, and her ability to grow and heal herself. And it all made sense to us, encouraging us to set up our own small farming business in Northern Ireland,” he adds.

Seaview, however, is a farm with a difference, in more ways than one, for Northern Ireland. It’s one of the first regenerative farming enterprises here. Regenerative agriculture is described as “a conservation and rehabilitation approach to food and farming that focuses on topsoil, regeneration, increasing biodiversity, improving the water cycle, enhancing the ecosystem, increasing resilience to climate change, and strengthening the health and vitality of farm soil”.

The couple currently farm around 45 acres split between Bushmills and Dungannon. No pesticides or other chemicals are used on the farm which also features a structured rotation of the land used by the animals and poultry that ensures the long-term health of the soil.

Seaview Farm’s 100% outdoor raised heritage breed pigs are reared on the north coast, while their beef, lamb and chicken production is on Shay’s family farm near Dungannon.

They are also both keen on slow food techniques for healthier food and the pasture for life farming approach. Pasture for life promotes measures to preserve and restore eco-systems and implement positive change in food and farming systems, as well as demonstrating the benefits of 100% pasture-fed. The lambs and cows do not receive meal; only grass and a natural seaweed mineral supplement.

“Our main focus is on producing premium grass-fed and pasture raised products without any shortcuts,” Susan continues. “We care about what we eat and about what we feed all our animals. We can stand over the quality and wholesomeness of everything that leaves our farm. The food is natural, has provenance and is fully traceable.”

A key focus of Shay and Susan is the further consolidation and expansion of the business in both short and long terms.

“We are continuing to expand and sell our produce through our online shop and at farmers’ markets. We’ve also joined Taste Causeway and Food NI to help promote our food and the overall approach of the business. In addition, we actively support important community initiatives such as Bank of Ireland’s Open Farm Weekend,” adds Shay.

Another activity involves taking every opportunity to educate customers about the positive impact regenerative agriculture can have on the environment and the health benefits of nutrient dense meat. Their developing range includes steak, pork shoulder, burgers, gammon, eggs, pork ribs, meat packs.