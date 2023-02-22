Irish Takeaway Awards 2023 serve up success for Northern Ireland eateries

From Onion Ring of the Year to King of the Wings 2023, the awards served up a rich contest between the best takeaways across Ireland in a wide variety of categories.
Every entry was inspected by experienced judges whose tastebuds were tempted ahead of the awards ceremony held in Athlone.
Shane Smith, managing director of NI Media who run the awards said: “Food to go is one of the fastest growing sectors in the foodservice sector. Customer expectations are high and the modern Irish diner has a discerning palate. The standards that we encountered this year were incredibly high and the quality of food delivered was outstanding.
"We are lucky to have an extensive panel of researchers and every entrant to the awards was inspected by experienced judges. We’d like to thank them and everyone who took part in this year’s programme.”
Northern Ireland takeaways were honoured in the awards, with achievements as all-Ireland winners and also highly commended placings.
Here are all the results:
Asian Takeaway of the Year 2023
Highly Commended: Bamboo Foods, Letterkenny; Miyazaki Japanese Takeaway, Cork; Tamra Thai, Cabinteely; Dumpling Chao, Letterkenny.
Winner: Once Upon a Thai, Trim
Café Takeaway of the Year 2023
Connacht Chef's Café, Craughwell; Leinster Bastion Kitchen, Athlone; Munster Wild Garlic, Dunmanway; Ulster Latte Da, Cavan.
Winner: Latte Da, Cavan
Breakfast Takeaway of the Year 2023
Highly Commended: Kelly's Kitchen, Athlone; Harvest Jack's, Bangor; Warke’s Deli, Portstewart; The Red Berry Coffee House & Eatery, Bangor.
Winner: Old Stone Café, Donegal
Catering Service of the Year 2023
Winner: The Dingle Food Company, Dingle
Chinese Takeaway of the Year 2023
Highly Commended: The Marigold, Trim; The Emerald Palace, Derry / Londonderry
Winner: Beijing House, Derry / Londonderry
Burger of the Year 2023
Connacht Handsome Burger, Galway; Leinster Papalino's Chipmongers, Bray; Munster Bastianelli's Traditional Fish & Chips, Limerick; Ulster Melly's Café, Killybegs.
Winner: Handsome Burger, Galway
Coffee Cart of the Year 2023
Highly Commended: CatchaCoffee, Castletownbere; Caife Acla, Achill.
Winner: An Capall Mara, Killybegs
Burrito of the Year 2023
Highly Commended: Little Mexican Deli, Belfast.
Winner: Burrito Loco, Letterkenny.
Fish & Chips Takeaway of the Year 2023
Connacht Danolla's Diner & Takeaway, Castlebar; Leinster Mangans Traditional Fish & Chips, Wexford; Munster AndChips, Dungarvan; UlsterThe Hip Chip, Bushmills.
Winner: Mangans Traditional Fish & Chips, Wexford
Fish Dish of the Year 2023
Highly Commended: The Fish Box, Dingle
Winner: Hooked, Galway
Healthy Takeaway of the Year 2023
Connacht The Gourmet Offensive, Galway; Leinster Bastion Kitchen, Athlone; Munster Unbeetable Food, Tramore; Ulster Warke's Deli, Portstewart
Winner: Bastion Kitchen, Athlone
Kebab of the Year 2023
Connacht Chef's Café, Craughwell; Leinster Brennan Sisters Takeaway, Kilkenny; Munster Mizzoni Pizza, Clonmel; Ulster The Sphinx, Belfast.
Winner: The Sphinx, Belfast.
Indian Takeaway of the Year 2023
Highly Commended: Mama Masala, Belfast; Sitar Indian, Dundalk; Spice Cottage, Sallynoggin; Masala, Strabane; Daata, Greystones; Veda, Cabinteely.
Indian Takeaway of the Year 2023
Connacht Dawat Indian Restaurant, Claremorris; Leinster Café India, Tullamore; Ulster Chandpur, Donegal Town.
Winner: Chandpur, Donegal Town.
Milkshake of the Year 2023
Highly Commended: Genoa Café, Newry; Harvest Jacks, Bangor.
Winner: Mizzoni Pizza, Clonmel.
Multiple Operator of the Year 2023
Winner: Saba To Go, Dublin.
The Innovation Award 2023
Highly Commended: Bamboba Bubble Tea, Letterkenny.
Winner: Kerry Sushi, Tralee.
Kebab of the Year 2023
Highly Commended: Chaska Spice, Monaghan.
Newcomer of the Year 2023
Highly Commended: Kerry Sushi, Tralee; The Baker's Table, Lismore; CoCo Kiosk, Magherafelt.
Winner: Scoper's, Dundrum
Onion Ring of the Year 2023
Connacht Tonni's Takeaway, Boyle; Munster Bastianelli's Traditional Takeaway, Limerick; Leinster Borza Takeaway, Balbriggan; Ulster Barr's Traditional Takeaway, Beechwood Ave, Derry / Londonderry.
Winner: Tonni's Takeaway, Boyle
Sandwich of the Year 2023
Highly Commended: Bia & Co, Claregalway; Bob & Bert's Café, Lisburn; Datse's Café & Cakes, Cavan’ Leaf & Larder, Killorglin.
Winner; Stable Diet Café, Wexford.
Pizza of the Year 2023
Highly Commended: The Curly Stu, Ballincollig; Fairhill Pizza, Cookstown; Loko, Waterford; Fire & Stone, Limavady; Pizza Boutique, Hillsborough; Red Herring, Clonmel; Pizza Deck, Cookstown.
Winner: Pizza Soprano, Navan.
Street Food of the Year 2023
Highly Commended: The Baker's Table, Lismore; Johnny's Ranch, Ramelton; Once Upon a Thai, Trim; Oui Poutine, Belfast; CoCo Kiosk, Magherafelt.
Winner: Unbeetable, Tramore.
Restaurant Takeaway of the Year 2023
Connacht Bia & Co, Claregalway; Leinster Sorrento's Family Restaurant & Pizzeria, Bunclody; Munster Nuala's Bar & Restaurant, Tuamgraney; Ulster The Harbour Restaurant & Bar, Donegal Town.
Winner: Nuala's Bar & Restaurant, Tuamgraney.
Sweet Treat of the Year 2023
Connacht Caife Acla, Achill; Leinster Sweet Baking Mama, Carlow; Munster The Castle Coffee House & Eatery, Clarecastle; Ulster An Capall Mara.
Winner; Caife Acla, Achill.
Takeaway Team of the Year 2023
Connacht Hooked, Galway; Leinster Brennan Sisters Takeaway, Kilkenny; Munster Chipmongers, Cahir; Ulster AJ’s Filling Station & Takeaway, Ballyshannon.
Winner; Brennan Sisters Takeaway, Kilkenny
The Pack Up & Go Award 2023
Connacht Chef's Café, Craughwell; Leinster Mangans Traditional Fish & Chips, Wexford; Munster AndChips, Dungarvan; Ulster Fairhill Pizza, Cookstown
Winner: AndChips, Dungarvan.
The Champion Chip Award 2023
Highly Commended: The Chippy, Limavady; Papalino's Chipmongers, Bray; Chipmongers, Cahir; Loko, Waterford; Nino's Takeaway, Templemore.
The Champion Chip Award 2023
Connacht Hooked, Galway; LeinsterThe Saltee Chipper, Kilmore Quay; Munster AndChips, Dungarvan; Ulster The Hip Chip, Bushmills.
Winner: AndChips, Dungarvan
The Sustainability Award 2023
Highly Commended: Once Upon a Thai, Trim; Bandito's Street Food, Tralee; Mizzoni Pizza, Clonmel; Pizza Deck, Cookstown; The Courthouse Restaurant, Ardara; The Dingle Food Company, Dingle.
The Sustainability Award 2023
Leinster Saba To Go, Dublin; Munster The Fish Box, Dingle; Ulster Scoper's, Dundrum.
Winner: Scoper's, Dundrum.
Vegetarian Takeaway of the Year 2023
Highly Commended: The Gourmet Offensive, Galway; Hidden City Café, Derry / Londonderry.
Winner: Warke’s Deli, Portstewart.
Irish Takeaway of the Year 2023
Winner: AndChips, Dungarvan.