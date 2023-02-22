Irish Takeaway Awards 2023 serve up success for Northern Ireland eateries

Takeaway restaurants all over Northern Ireland are celebrating success at this year’s Irish Takeaway Awards.

From Onion Ring of the Year to King of the Wings 2023, the awards served up a rich contest between the best takeaways across Ireland in a wide variety of categories.

Every entry was inspected by experienced judges whose tastebuds were tempted ahead of the awards ceremony held in Athlone.

Shane Smith, managing director of NI Media who run the awards said: “Food to go is one of the fastest growing sectors in the foodservice sector. Customer expectations are high and the modern Irish diner has a discerning palate. The standards that we encountered this year were incredibly high and the quality of food delivered was outstanding.

Takeaways from Northern Ireland were rewarded in the Irish Takeaway Awards 2023.

"We are lucky to have an extensive panel of researchers and every entrant to the awards was inspected by experienced judges. We’d like to thank them and everyone who took part in this year’s programme.”

Northern Ireland takeaways were honoured in the awards, with achievements as all-Ireland winners and also highly commended placings.

Here are all the results:

Asian Takeaway of the Year 2023

Highly Commended: Bamboo Foods, Letterkenny; Miyazaki Japanese Takeaway, Cork; Tamra Thai, Cabinteely; Dumpling Chao, Letterkenny.

Winner: Once Upon a Thai, Trim

Café Takeaway of the Year 2023

Connacht Chef's Café, Craughwell; Leinster Bastion Kitchen, Athlone; Munster Wild Garlic, Dunmanway; Ulster Latte Da, Cavan.

Winner: Latte Da, Cavan

Breakfast Takeaway of the Year 2023

Highly Commended: Kelly's Kitchen, Athlone; Harvest Jack's, Bangor; Warke’s Deli, Portstewart; The Red Berry Coffee House & Eatery, Bangor.

Winner: Old Stone Café, Donegal

Catering Service of the Year 2023

Winner: The Dingle Food Company, Dingle

Chinese Takeaway of the Year 2023

Highly Commended: The Marigold, Trim; The Emerald Palace, Derry / Londonderry

Winner: Beijing House, Derry / Londonderry

Burger of the Year 2023

Connacht Handsome Burger, Galway; Leinster Papalino's Chipmongers, Bray; Munster Bastianelli's Traditional Fish & Chips, Limerick; Ulster Melly's Café, Killybegs.

Winner: Handsome Burger, Galway

Coffee Cart of the Year 2023

Highly Commended: CatchaCoffee, Castletownbere; Caife Acla, Achill.

Winner: An Capall Mara, Killybegs

Burrito of the Year 2023

Highly Commended: Little Mexican Deli, Belfast.

Winner: Burrito Loco, Letterkenny.

Fish & Chips Takeaway of the Year 2023

Connacht Danolla's Diner & Takeaway, Castlebar; Leinster Mangans Traditional Fish & Chips, Wexford; Munster AndChips, Dungarvan; UlsterThe Hip Chip, Bushmills.

Winner: Mangans Traditional Fish & Chips, Wexford

Fish Dish of the Year 2023

Highly Commended: The Fish Box, Dingle

Winner: Hooked, Galway

Healthy Takeaway of the Year 2023

Connacht The Gourmet Offensive, Galway; Leinster Bastion Kitchen, Athlone; Munster Unbeetable Food, Tramore; Ulster Warke's Deli, Portstewart

Winner: Bastion Kitchen, Athlone

Kebab of the Year 2023

Connacht Chef's Café, Craughwell; Leinster Brennan Sisters Takeaway, Kilkenny; Munster Mizzoni Pizza, Clonmel; Ulster The Sphinx, Belfast.

Winner: The Sphinx, Belfast.

Indian Takeaway of the Year 2023

Highly Commended: Mama Masala, Belfast; Sitar Indian, Dundalk; Spice Cottage, Sallynoggin; Masala, Strabane; Daata, Greystones; Veda, Cabinteely.

Connacht Dawat Indian Restaurant, Claremorris; Leinster Café India, Tullamore; Ulster Chandpur, Donegal Town.

Winner: Chandpur, Donegal Town.

Milkshake of the Year 2023

Highly Commended: Genoa Café, Newry; Harvest Jacks, Bangor.

Winner: Mizzoni Pizza, Clonmel.

Multiple Operator of the Year 2023

Winner: Saba To Go, Dublin.

The Innovation Award 2023

Highly Commended: Bamboba Bubble Tea, Letterkenny.

Winner: Kerry Sushi, Tralee.

Kebab of the Year 2023

Highly Commended: Chaska Spice, Monaghan.

Newcomer of the Year 2023

Highly Commended: Kerry Sushi, Tralee; The Baker's Table, Lismore; CoCo Kiosk, Magherafelt.

Winner: Scoper's, Dundrum

Onion Ring of the Year 2023

Connacht Tonni's Takeaway, Boyle; Munster Bastianelli's Traditional Takeaway, Limerick; Leinster Borza Takeaway, Balbriggan; Ulster Barr's Traditional Takeaway, Beechwood Ave, Derry / Londonderry.

Winner: Tonni's Takeaway, Boyle

Sandwich of the Year 2023

Highly Commended: Bia & Co, Claregalway; Bob & Bert's Café, Lisburn; Datse's Café & Cakes, Cavan’ Leaf & Larder, Killorglin.

Winner; Stable Diet Café, Wexford.

Pizza of the Year 2023

Highly Commended: The Curly Stu, Ballincollig; Fairhill Pizza, Cookstown; Loko, Waterford; Fire & Stone, Limavady; Pizza Boutique, Hillsborough; Red Herring, Clonmel; Pizza Deck, Cookstown.

Winner: Pizza Soprano, Navan.

Street Food of the Year 2023

Highly Commended: The Baker's Table, Lismore; Johnny's Ranch, Ramelton; Once Upon a Thai, Trim; Oui Poutine, Belfast; CoCo Kiosk, Magherafelt.

Winner: Unbeetable, Tramore.

Restaurant Takeaway of the Year 2023

Connacht Bia & Co, Claregalway; Leinster Sorrento's Family Restaurant & Pizzeria, Bunclody; Munster Nuala's Bar & Restaurant, Tuamgraney; Ulster The Harbour Restaurant & Bar, Donegal Town.

Winner: Nuala's Bar & Restaurant, Tuamgraney.

Sweet Treat of the Year 2023

Connacht Caife Acla, Achill; Leinster Sweet Baking Mama, Carlow; Munster The Castle Coffee House & Eatery, Clarecastle; Ulster An Capall Mara.

Winner; Caife Acla, Achill.

Takeaway Team of the Year 2023

Connacht Hooked, Galway; Leinster Brennan Sisters Takeaway, Kilkenny; Munster Chipmongers, Cahir; Ulster AJ’s Filling Station & Takeaway, Ballyshannon.

Winner; Brennan Sisters Takeaway, Kilkenny

The Pack Up & Go Award 2023

Connacht Chef's Café, Craughwell; Leinster Mangans Traditional Fish & Chips, Wexford; Munster AndChips, Dungarvan; Ulster Fairhill Pizza, Cookstown

Winner: AndChips, Dungarvan.

The Champion Chip Award 2023

Highly Commended: The Chippy, Limavady; Papalino's Chipmongers, Bray; Chipmongers, Cahir; Loko, Waterford; Nino's Takeaway, Templemore.

Connacht Hooked, Galway; LeinsterThe Saltee Chipper, Kilmore Quay; Munster AndChips, Dungarvan; Ulster The Hip Chip, Bushmills.

Winner: AndChips, Dungarvan

The Sustainability Award 2023

Highly Commended: Once Upon a Thai, Trim; Bandito's Street Food, Tralee; Mizzoni Pizza, Clonmel; Pizza Deck, Cookstown; The Courthouse Restaurant, Ardara; The Dingle Food Company, Dingle.

The Sustainability Award 2023

Leinster Saba To Go, Dublin; Munster The Fish Box, Dingle; Ulster Scoper's, Dundrum.

Winner: Scoper's, Dundrum.

Vegetarian Takeaway of the Year 2023

Highly Commended: The Gourmet Offensive, Galway; Hidden City Café, Derry / Londonderry.

Winner: Warke’s Deli, Portstewart.

Irish Takeaway of the Year 2023

