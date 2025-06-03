Larceny wheated bourbon evokes much more expensive whiskys | Larceny

A first-person take on the bourbon that channels Pappy Van Winkle vibes – and is now just £31 on Amazon in a rare deal.

There’s one bottle I’ll always have in the house – not because it’s fancy or exclusive, but because it reminds me of one of the best whiskeys I’ve ever tasted. It’s called Larceny, and right now, it’s on Amazon for just £31 – the lowest price I’ve ever seen it.

I first stumbled across Larceny in a blues bar in Manhattan. Yeah, I know – a bit of a cliché. But what drew me in wasn’t the music, it was the name on the whiskey list. One sip in and I was sold. It was buttery, rich, smooth as anything – and oddly familiar. It reminded me instantly of a small pour of Pappy Van Winkle I was once lucky enough to try, thanks to a generous (and very rich) friend.

Both Pappy and Larceny are what’s known as wheated bourbons – meaning wheat is used instead of rye in the mash bill. It gives the whiskey a creamier, more rounded flavour, less peppery heat, more honeyed caramel. Larceny in particular has this rich mouthfeel and mellow warmth that makes it dangerously easy to sip.

But here’s where it gets interesting – Larceny also has one of the best origin stories in the business. John E. Fitzgerald, whose name is now on the label, was a U.S. Treasury Agent who had the keys to the rickhouses where bourbon was stored. Late at night, he’d sneak in and sample the finest barrels. When it came time to bottle them, a few were mysteriously lighter than expected – but smoother than anything else around.

When Larceny started showing up in the UK about ten years ago, it was quietly shipped in one-litre bottles for under £50. But as word spread, prices crept up – and now it’s mostly sold in 70cl bottles, still often around the £50 mark. So this £31 Amazon deal is a steal. I’ve already stocked up.

In my opinion, Larceny’s best enjoyed neat. There’s no bite or burn to worry about, no need for water or ice unless you really want it. That said, it also makes the perfect base for my go-to cocktail: the Godfather. A couple of fingers of Larceny over ice, a whisper of Angostura bitters, and a splash of Amaretto – swirl it gently and you’ve got something as smooth and complex as anything you’d find in a high-end New York bar.

If you’ve never tried wheated bourbon, this is the place to start. And if you’re already a fan of the style, you’ll know what a find this is at £31.