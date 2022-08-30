Lisburn’s ‘Best Home Cook’ Suzie Lee shares a favourite recipe from her new cookbook
Following the release of her debut cookbook ‘Simply Chinese’, Lisburn’s Suzie Lee, who was crowned ‘Best Home Cook’ in the hit BBC show in 2020, has shared one of her favourite recipes with our readers.
“This dish is on our Chinese takeaway menu and it is very popular,” revealed Suzie. “It is traditionally made with ham, chicken and prawns (shrimp) but I have made this veggie only, which tastes just as good.”
Why not give it a go and let us know what you think?
Veggie Singapore Noodles
Fun fact: Singapore noodles actually originate from Hong Kong, not Singapore. It is said that this dish was invented by chefs in the 1950s and ’60s when trade was booming in Hong Kong and spices such as curry powders were readily accessible. The name was just to give the dish flair.
Serves: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
INGREDIENTS
Vermicelli rice noodles 500 g (1 lb 2 oz)
Or dried noodles roughly 250 g (9 oz)
Vegetable oil 4 tablespoons
Large eggs, beaten with a pinch of salt 4
Medium carrot, peeled and
Finely cut into matchsticks 1
Sweet (bell) pepper (any colour),
Deseeded and thinly sliced 1
Baby corn, thinly sliced diagonally 100 g (3½ oz)
Mangetout (snow peas),
Thinly sliced diagonally 100 g (3½ oz)
Medium onion, thinly sliced 1
Curry powder (mild/medium/hot) 3 teaspoons
Chilli powder (mild/medium/hot)
(Optional) 1 teaspoon
Garlic powder/granules 1 teaspoon
Light soy sauce 4 teaspoons
Toasted sesame oil 2 teaspoons
Sea salt and white pepper
Spring onions (scallions), thinly sliced 2
Method
Soak the noodles in a heatproof bowl of boiling water for 1 minute, then strain and set aside.
Heat 2 tablespoons of the vegetable oil in a wok or frying pan (skillet) over a high heat, add the beaten eggs and fry for a minute on each side, without stirring, until they set like an omelette.
Transfer to a plate, then cut into thin strips.
Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in the wok or frying pan over a high heat, add the carrot, pepper, baby corn and mangetout with a splash of water to stop them burning and fry for a Minute. Transfer to a plate.
In the same wok or frying pan (you don’t need to clean it) add the remaining tablespoon of oil, then add the onion with a splash of water, the curry powder, chilli powder (if using – I use mild curry powder and leave out the chilli powder when I’m cooking this for kids) and garlic powder or granules and fry for a couple of minutes over a high heat until the aromas are released.
Toss in the cooked Vermicelli and put all the vegetables back in the wok or pan. Toss again so everything is evenly distributed. Add the soy sauce, sesame oil and egg strips and keep frying and tossing until the noodles change to a golden yellow colour.
Taste and season with salt and pepper as needed, add the spring onions and serve.