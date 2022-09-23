Today, Friday 23 September marks the first day of autumn.

To celebrate, Marks and Spencer Sprucefield has launched its new autumn cafe menu – and it is jam-packed with cosy, comforting treats.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marks and Spencer culinary experts have spent a year developing a menu of more than 15 new options.

Thickly sliced, irresistibly crunchy Collection Sourdough Toast with Marks and Spencer silky smooth Collection Italian Chocolate Hazelnut Crème (£2.75)

They range from chocolate spread on toast – which has benefitted from a “very grown-up Marks and Spencer twist.”

Described as an “absolute must-try for this Autumn” this is thickly sliced, irresistibly crunchy Collection Sourdough Toast (each loaf takes over 35 hours to make!) slathered with Marks and Spencer’s silky smooth Collection Italian Chocolate Hazelnut Crème (£2.75), made with Italian chocolate and hazelnuts by Marks and Spencer’s artisan chocolatier.

Joining the Café line up this week are two autumn essentials. The brand new, freshly-baked Cinnamon Bun (£2.50) is made with an all-butter, pillowy pastry rolled with a generous filling of butter, brown sugar and cinnamon, then topped with demerara sugar for extra crunch.Or visitors can enjoy an Autumn Spiced Latte (£3.25) which combines Marks and Spencer Fairtrade coffee with the warming cinnamon, cardamom and ginger flavours of chai syrup, finished with a leaf-shaped dusting of ground cinnamon.All Marks and Spencer coffees are now available with Coconut Milk, which joins Oat and Soya on the line-up at no extra cost for customers.Cake lovers should also check out our new Lime and Pistachio and Sticky Toffee Layered Cakes (£3.25): “three layers of cake sandwiched together with buttercream for triple the deliciousness.”