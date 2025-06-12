Here is what you can expect to see in McDonald’s in June 🍔

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McDonald’s UK is set to launch a brand-new burger

Toffee flavoured sweet treats will also be joining the new menu

Cheesy fan-favourites will also be making a comeback

Mcdonald’s UK has confirmed a full list of brand-new and returning menu items, which will arrive from Wednesday, June 18.

The new menu items include a brand-new burger, a chocolate-bar inspired McFlurry as well as cheesy returners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The big star of the brand-new menu from McDonald’s is the Big Arch which is a brand-new burger set to earn icon status. The burger is made with two 100% British and Irish beef patties, white cheddar cheese slices, crispy onions, fresh onions, shredded lettuce, crunchy pickles, finished with a layer of signature Big Arch sauce.

McDonalds: The full list of brand-new and returning items for June 2025 - including a new burger | gargantiopa - stock.adobe.com

Toffee seems to be the sweet flavour of the month, as McDonald’s is not only launching the Toffee Crisp McFlurry, but also relaunching the Toffee Apple Pie.

The Toffee Crisp McFlurry incorporates the iconic McFlurry ice cream, swirled with Toffee Crisp pieces and topped with Toffee sauce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Toffee Apple Pie puts a toffee twist on the usual Apple Pie, which is a warm crispy pastry filled with toffee flavour.

Fan favourites which are back by popular demand include two cheese-based food items; the Cheesy McCrispy and Halloumi Fries.

Due to popular demand, McDonald’s has also confirmed that The Katsu Chicken One will still be available to purchase.

If you have a food and drink story to share with us, we’d love to hear from you. You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.