McDonald’s to create 120 jobs at new Larne restaurant

Opening on Wednesday, May 25, the dual lane Drive Thru restaurant will bring the latest in digital innovation to the Co Antrim town with customer-facing technology and mobile app ordering functionality, as well as offering its delivery service via Uber Eats.

The roles will range from crew member to managerial and will include both full and part time positions.

The 80-seater restaurant will offer customers both table service and mobile ordering dining options. The My McDonald’s app will provide contact-free ordering for dine-in, Drive Thru and takeaway offerings, allowing customers to browse the menu at their own leisure as well as customise their order.

Andy Duncan, franchisee supervisor, Gemma Caldwell, business manager and Paddy Cusack, franchisee

Franchisee Paddy Cusack, said: “This major investment in Larne reflects McDonald’s commitment to growing its business in NI and will create significant levels of employment, both directly and indirectly through the agri-food, manufacturing and construction sectors.

“At McDonald’s, we are committed to serving and supporting our local communities. The business has a long history of always trying to improve and be better, uniting people to make a difference where it really matters to the people in local communities. That’s why we are helping drive change across our business – from farms to front counter – by having a particular focus on sustainability, the local environment and community, with an overall aim of being climate net zero across our entire UK & Ireland business by 2040.

“Through our commitment to opening new doors through training, work experience and fair employment opportunities, we will help one million people gain new skills and access new jobs across the UK & Ireland by the end of the decade. We very much look forward to feeding and fostering local communities in Larne and the wider area in the months and years ahead.”

Having invested in renewable energy sources, LED lighting and an enhanced recycling system, the restaurant will also have an energy efficient kitchen, which still ensures that products are made to order using locally sourced quality ingredients.