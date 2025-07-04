Here is how to become a McDonald’s team member 🍔

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McDonald’s UK are currently hiring for 507 jobs

Job opportunities include; Crew Member, Delivery Person and more

Pay for McDonald’s roles usually range from £9.52 and £12.26

If you’re on the search for a brand-new career opportunity, McDonald’s UK is currently hiring 507 job positions across the UK.

McDonald’s UK is a legendary fast food restaurant chain across the globe, and in the UK there are an estimated 1,400 restaurants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the big cities to the small towns, McDonald’s locations can be found dotted across the country, with each location having its own dedicated team.

Here is a glimpse of some of the job vacancies currently available at McDonald’s UK, how much they pay and how you can apply.

McDonald's careers: 507 jobs available right now - and how much they pay | gargantiopa - stock.adobe.com

Crew Member

McDonald’s has many job opportunities for full-time or part-time Crew Members across the UK. A Crew Member position involves working within a McDonald’s restaurant, with duties including; customer service, cooking food, general cleaning, communicating with Uber drivers, handling stock, and more. The pay is between £9.52 to 12.26 per hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overnight Crew Member

Overnight Crew Members have a similar job role to Crew Members, except that they work during the hours of midnight and 5am. Given the shift hours, applicants must be aged over 18. The pay is £12.26 per hour.

Maintenance/Warehouse Person

Another job position which McDonald’s is hiring for is a Maintenance/Warehouse person. This particular job role mostly revolves around cleaning, however it also includes putting deliveries away, and any other duties that support the team. The pay for a Maintenance/Warehouse person is £12.76 per hour.

Customer Care

The Customer Care position at McDonald’s involves face-to-face contact with customers. Customer Care duties involve; organising events, handing out balloons to children, and taking care of the cleanliness of the customer area. It is also important to keep the manager informed of customer satisfaction. The pay for Customer Care is between £9.52 and £12.26.

School Leaver Degree Apprenticeship

McDonald’s offers a School Leaver Degree Apprenticeship. This position entails a five-year programme and leads to valuable qualifications. The apprenticeship will involve practical experience in the likes of the kitchen and front-of-house as well as academic studies. The pay for shift work on the School Leaver Degree Apprenticeship is between £9.42 and £12.26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delivery Person

A Delivery Person at McDonald’s will work delivering food to customers’ homes via the McDelivery service. The pay for a Delivery Person at McDonald’s is between £9.52 and £12.26.

To apply to work for McDonald’s UK, please head to the McDonald’s careers website for more information on job opportunities and applications.

Would you like to work for McDonald’s? Let us know in the comment section below 👇