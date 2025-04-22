Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are some iced drinks available in time for the warm weather ☀️

McDonald’s has unveiled its brand-new May menu

The menu includes a range of new and returning food and drink items

Iced drinks, spicy burgers and more have been added to its menu

McDonald’s UK has confirmed the brand-new items included in its May menu, as well as returning fan favourites.

Launching on Wednesday May 7, the new menu includes a returning spicy burger as well as a brand-new hot sauce, alongside more exciting new and returning food and drink.

As we are set to enjoy more warm weather, McDonald’s is launching a brand-new frozen drink, Frozen Cherry Lemonade as well as bringing the Biscoff McFlurry and Biscoff Frappe back in time for spring.

Here is the full list of brand-new and returning items in McDonald’s spring menu:

Frozen Cherry Lemonade

Lotus Biscoff Frappe

Lotus Biscoff McFlurry Mini

Steakhouse Stack Burger

McSpicy X Frank’s RedHot Burger

RedHot Mayo Dip

The Katsu Chicken One

Cheesy Garlic Bread Dippers

McDonald’s UK: Brand-new and returning items confirmed on May menu | Adobe Stock / McDonald's

Frozen Cherry Lemonade is described as tangy, with a sweet cherry flavoured swirl, it is available for only a limited time.

Returning due to popular demand, the Biscoff McFlurry and Biscoff Frappe features the delicious Biscoff biscuit crumb blended or swirled into the ice cream or coffee drink.

Fans of a meaty moment from McDonald’s will be pleased to see the return of the Steakhouse Stack, which features two 100% British and Irish beef patties, cheddar cheese, crispy onions, red onions, lettuce, black peppercorn sauce and a sesame seed bun.

For the spice lovers, McDonald’s is also relaunching the McSpicy X Frank’s RedHot burger, as well as the RedHot Mayo Dip which can be purchased as a separate dip.

Limited menu items which will still be available include; The Katsu Chicken One and the Cheesy Garlic Bread Dippers.

