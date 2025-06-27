You may have to pay a bit more for a McDonald’s breakfast 🍔

McDonald’s has removed its £2.99 breakfast deal

Customers have shared their disappointment on social media

McDonald’s has said its menu is “always evolving”

McDonald’s UK has axed one of its most popular meal deals, with fans already demanding for its return.

The iconic fast food chain has removed one of its breakfast deals, which includes a Sausage and Egg McMuffin and a hot drink for £2.99.

McDonald’s has a range of deals available, however some may be only available for a limited time.

McDonald's: Popular meal deal axed from UK menus - customers left disappointed

The £2.99 breakfast deal was originally 20p cheaper at £2.79 for a Sausage and Egg McMuffin and a hot drink, but now has been withdrawn from the McDonald’s menu completely.

Despite the removal of the breakfast deal, this does not mean that the Sausage and Egg McMuffin and hot drinks have been removed from the menu, you will just have to pay more for the items.

As part of McDonald’s regular menu, the Sausage and Egg McMuffin is priced at £3.39 and hot drinks start from £1.39.

What has been the public reaction to the axing of the £2.99 breakfast deal?

McDonald’s fans have been sharing their thoughts on the removal of the £2.99 breakfast deal.

One social media user wrote: “Shame on you for taking £2.99 sausage egg McMuffin and hot drink deal off! Do you know how many struggling UK citizens relied on this for a substantial breakfast? Now at £5, it's out of their range."

What has McDonald’s said?

A spokesperson for McDonald’s UK said: “We know how much our customers enjoy our iconic breakfast offerings and it was great to see the popularity of that Breakfast Deal. We’re always evolving our menu to keep things fresh and exciting for our customers, and we regularly review our Saver Menu to ensure it offers choice for all.”

