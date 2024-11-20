Mid Ulster restaurants and cafes: 8 of the quirkiest places to eat across the district

Based on fresh, local ingredients and homegrown produce, the district's many eateries has something to offer from a quick bite, a night of fine dining, or just a quick pint with friends.
You will notice that its restaurateurs and chefs have gone to great lengths to create some quirky places to eat in the district.
They have carefully restored old buildings reflecting the history of the area and turned them into modern spaces for food lovers to enjoy.
Take a look at our gallery and tell us your favourite quirky places to eat in Mid Ulster.
1. The Old Thatch Inn
The Old Thatch Inn, outside Castledawson, has carved out a secure place in Mid Ulster eating circles over many generations and its age (dating back to the early 1800s), old world look and location close to the birthplace of poet Seamus Heaney, gives it a quirkiness that is difficult to beat. Photo: Facebook
2. Cookstown No 47
It isn't often you come across a restaurant/cafe well away from the heart of the town centre. But Cookstown No 47 is an exception and its popularity has grown since opening a few years ago. Based in the Kilcronagh Business Park it is a bit of a hidden gem with an understated quirkiness. Photo: Supplied
3. The Vintage Tea Room
The Vintage Tea Room in Moneymore is perched at the side of the village's former Manor House where the Drapers' Company once collected rents from local people. You can eat the cafe's famous hog roast bap surrounded by history. Photo: Supplied
4. The Brewer's House
This cosy little restaurant/public house in Donaghmore, near Dungannon, packs a lot of history, dating back more than 200 years, and is one of the oldest pubs in the area. It's charm is unique and will hit you on arrival. It was Alexander Mackenzie who built the premises in 1797. He was the owner of the local Brewery from which The Brewer's House gets its name. Photo: The Brewer's House
