Mid Ulster restaurants and cafes: 8 of the quirkiest places to eat across the district

4 . The Brewer's House

This cosy little restaurant/public house in Donaghmore, near Dungannon, packs a lot of history, dating back more than 200 years, and is one of the oldest pubs in the area. It's charm is unique and will hit you on arrival. It was Alexander Mackenzie who built the premises in 1797. He was the owner of the local Brewery from which The Brewer's House gets its name. Photo: The Brewer's House