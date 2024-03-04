M&S Food unveils its customers' most-loved kitchen cupboard superstars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first ‘Loved by Customers’ survey lifts the lid on which M&S store cupboard essentials are simply a non-negotiable, those gems you never want to find the cupboard bare of!

Sharry Cramond, Food and Loyalty Marketing Director says: “M&S Food is the most loved brand in the UK and our Loved By Customers social media campaign is all about shining a light on some of the hidden favourite products from the Foodhall that our customers just can’t live without.

"Our first list covers cupboard must haves and is topped by our iconic Cheese Twists which I have to say me and my family are never without at home! Over the coming months we’ll be lifting the lid on even more of these hidden icons and getting the nation talking about their favourite M&S products.”

M & S customers' most loved kitchen cupboard superstars

The number one ultimate M&S cupboard staple the M&S Cheese Twists, took more than 43 per cent of the vote – but what else made the top ten?

Most Loved Snack

Coming in crisp at number one it’s our All Butter Cheese Twists! We sold a whopping 5 million boxes of these golden Gruyère beauties in 2023, shoppers just can’t get enough. What’s more, these iconic cheesy wands have been creating a buzz on TikTok with our own @mnstwickenham store getting over 468K views for its recent review of this iconic snack. Described by shoppers as “absolute heaven” and a great “pre dinner snack”. We suggest trying them warmed up and crumbled over soup as a bougie crouton!

Most Loved Sauce

Next up it’s the perfect Italian all-rounder, our Everything Tomato Sauce, with over a million jars flying off the shelves in the last year, it earnt its rightful place in the charts. One customer proclaimed; "a jar of everything tomato sauce is always in my cupboard", and it’s not hard to see why! Made in Italy in small batches using the freshest ingredients, slow cooked for a rich flavour, this sauce is perfect for pizzas, pasta, lasagne and more!

Most Loved Condiment

At three, our Burger Sauce is a condiment cupboard must-have, with over 300k sold last year and over 389k views on Facebook. Customers said it “turns an ordinary burger into an extraordinary one!” This American-inspired tangy tomato and mustard sauce, flavoured with gherkins and dill with a sweet finish, is an absolute must to give make-at-home burgers that fakeaway flavour.

Most Loved Chefs’ Hack

Next up…Roast Potato Seasoning, one customer said, “It makes the roasties lovely, crunchy and tasty!” So, prepare for roast potato perfection – this little jar contains a precise blend of semolina, black pepper, onion and sea salt to help customers achieve the crispiest, tastiest, most golden roasties ever. Our top tip is to sprinkle over peeled, par-boiled Maris Piper potatoes before baking for the crispiest roasties ever.

Most Loved Spread

M&S Smooth Peanut Butter was a must from our nut-loving panellists "peanut butter is a must at my house and M&S is the best we have tasted". This 100% smooth peanut butter is high in fibre, is a source of protein and carries our Eat Well sunflower. There's absolutely no salt or sugar added, and it tastes delicious. Serve it on porridge, on pancakes or spooned into hot chocolate!

Most loved Spice Mix

Let’s turn up the heat! Of course, the Fajita Seasoning was the clear winner. "Love the fajita seasoning for a quick and tasty midweek meal". With a pinch of sweetness, smoke and spice, this little jar packs a big flavour punch. Whether you use it for tacos, in chilli or in enchiladas, it's a shortcut to instant flavour and saves you buying multiple different spices.

Most Loved Ingredient

It’s our Everything Classic Garlic Tomato and Herb Paste. "The Everything Tomato garlic and herb paste is so tasty – a high quality product that I love to use in cooking. Would recommend!" Who doesn’t like a one size fits all paste that’s done the hard work for you by slow-cooking tomatoes, garlic and herbs to make the most delicious rich-flavoured concentrated paste that's bound to become one of the most versatile ingredients in your pantry.

Most Loved Soup

You may think one tomato soup is much like another, but until you’ve tried our Collection Tomato Rich Italian Tomato & Basil Soup – you’ve not experienced a lunchtime like it! "The tomato and basil soup has a rich and deep flavour - and a wonderful aroma - Italian sunshine in a bowl". This comforting, velvety soup, is made in Italy exclusively for M&S in small batches from juicy tomatoes, finished with cream and fresh basil for extra peppery depth. It’s NEXT LEVEL.

Most Loved Cereal

Not just any cereal but our Collection Caramelised Nut & Fruit Granola which was described by customers as "very nutty – the best granola I’ve ever tried". This luxuriously decadent oat and coconut granola mix with salted caramelised nuts and juicy fruits is ideal served with fresh fruit, Greek yoghurt, and a drizzle of Select Farms Honey.

Most Loved Jam

Last but by no means least in our store cupboard of dreams and it’s a classic of course – our Strawberry Conserve, respondents raved about its quality and strong berry taste, “It’s full of fruit and has an intense and authentic strawberry flavour." Made with sweet and juicy strawberries, this Fairtrade conserve is delicious on toast or crumpets, but is also a super versatile ingredient – try it as a topping for cheesecake or spooned over ice cream.

