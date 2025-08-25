One of the world’s most influential cocktail bars is coming to Belfast this week when global cocktail icons Attaboy – the legendary New York bar consistently ranked among The World’s 50 Best Bars – will take over Rattlebag on Wednesday, August 27 for one night only.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s something of a homecoming for Attaboy as the Lower East Side bar was co-founded in 2013 by Belfast native, Michael McIlroy alongside business partner Sam Ross.

The pair, who met and cut their teeth at the iconic Milk & Honey, opened Attaboy on the very site made famous by legendary Milk & Honey founder and mentor, Sasha Petraske.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s another another homegrown connection at the heart of the takeover too. Mikey Reihill, originally from Enniskillen, returns home alongside alongside Jon Nutter to showcase the craft that has cemented Attaboy’s place in cocktail history, now firmly established as one of the most influential cocktail bars in the world.

Mikey Reihill.

Known for revolutionising cocktail culture with their no-nonsense, tailormade approach, Attaboy’s ethos is the perfect match for Rattlebag. The intimate late-night speakeasy style cocktail bar located within Belfast’s Bullitt Hotel, has established a loyal fan base alongside a growing list of accolades, and was notably named one of the best bars in the world by the inaugural Pinnacle Guide — dubbed the ‘Michelin Guide for bars’.

The Belfast event follows a sell-out evening at The Sackville Lounge in Dublin on Sunday and marks the second and final leg of Attaboy’s exclusive Irish tour, sponsored by Boatyard Distillery.

For the Rattlebag takeover, Reihill and Nutter will present a short, high-impact menu of Attaboy classics, riffs, and signatures — with potential appearances from iconic serves such as the Paper Plane and Penicillin - alongside a bespoke Boatyard Double Gin Martini. Attaboy’s handpicked playlists will soundtrack the night, making for an immersive celebration of world-class cocktails.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attaboy, the legendary New York bar, will take over Rattlebag on Wednesday, August 27 for one night only. Picture: released on behalf of Rattlebag

Chris Wareing, Rattlebag bar manager, added: “We’re excited to welcome one of the original world-class cocktail bars to Belfast. Attaboy’s influence on global cocktail culture is unmatched and has been a great source of inspiration for cocktail bars around the world, ourselves included. It promises to be a night to remember”.

Mikey Reihill added: “Bringing a taste of Attaboy home to Belfast is something we’ve been talking about for quite some time, and we’re excited to make it happen.”

The Rattlebag takeover will run from 7pm to late on Wednesday, August 27 and will operate on a first-come-first-served basis. Guests are advised to arrive early to avoid disappointment.