North Coast entrepreneur distils family heritage into Cooler cans

Dunluce Distillery has unveiled its debut collection of premium pre-mixed canned cocktails – The Dunluce Coolers, created with Heritage, Guardianship and Legacy at their very core. The drinks are crafted locally to be enjoyed anywhere.

Proudly distilled and blended on Northern Ireland’s North Coast, the Dunluce Coolers collection includes four refreshing, small-batch serves, each flavour crafted with high-quality spirits and real fruit infusions. The range is low in calorie with each can serving up between 43-70 calories.

Founder and Distiller, Simon Hogg, a long-time gin enthusiast, invested his heart and soul into creating this fully-fledged distillery business during lockdown. Living in the village of Portballintrae, between the ruins of Dunluce Castle and the Giant’s Causeway, Simon wanted this new collection to bring a taste of sunshine to the North Antrim Coast. He says;

“Dunluce Distillery began as a passion project, I was inspired by a rich family legacy of brewing and distilling – including a great uncle who once managed Coleraine Whiskey Distillery and Grandparents who supplied barley to Bushmills – I spent over six years studying and perfecting the art of craft distillation until I made the big decision to create my own.

“This collection represents everything I love, home, flavour, quality, and a real sense of place,” said Simon. “From the botanicals we use to the names on each label, Dunluce Distillery is a tribute to the North Coast and the generations that came before me.”

“The Coolers range is the latest addition to a growing portfolio which I am incredibly proud of, we’ve won a number of awards to date and I am a man on a mission to continue our success. I hope these cans allow our customers to ‘Sip the Shore’ they were inspired by, and ‘Taste the Sun’, even on those rainy Northern Irish days!

“The idea behind this range was simple – to offer people a way to enjoy premium, bar-quality drinks wherever they are, without the fuss of mixing. There’s a real demand for convenience without compromise, and that’s exactly what Dunluce Coolers deliver but in order to create this I needed a complimenting mixer.

“For the first time I’ve also collaborated with another drinks producer, Troughtons Premium, an Armagh based creator of crafted Tonics, mixers and lemonades, I was keen to find a producer that had similar values to Dunluce Distillery and this range, which uses all natural ingredients was perfect, from Armagh to the North Coast, we are the perfect pre-mixed partners.”

Simon Hogg with the Dunluce Cooler range

Esther Paul, Business Development Manager at Armagh Cider Company and Troughtons Premium, adds:

“We are absolutely delighted to collaborate with Dunluce Distillery on this fabulous new product. Supplying our premium tonics and mixers for the Dunluce Coolers range has been an exciting opportunity to showcase the quality and craft both our brands are known for. We’re proud to support a fellow Northern Irish producer and look forward to what the future holds for this fantastic partnership.”

Simon goes to say; “Invest NI have been great support to this exciting venture, they see my vision their financial support has been invaluable in getting this product to market.

“I’m incredibly proud to be launching this collection just as the North Coast continues to shine on the global stage. It’s a place that means so much to me, and I hope both locals and visitors enjoy these drinks as much as I’ve enjoyed creating them.”

Simon Hogg, creator the Dunluce Cooler range from Dunluce Distillery

The new Dunluce Cooler Range includes:

· La Riva Nata Limoncello Spritz – Bright, Zesty and effortlessly refreshing, this drink blends the award winning La Riva Nata Limoncello with crisp sparling water for a modern twist on the Italian classic.

· La Riva Nata Arancello Spritz – A burst of sunshine in a can, blends the La Riva Nata Arancello, a rich and sweet liqueur made with sun ripened oranges with a refreshing sparkling water, a taste of the med in Northern Ireland.

· The Shore Berry – A collaboration with Troughtons Premium Lemonade, which blends perfectly with our blackberry infused gin to create this bright tangy drink, simply summer in a can.

· The Shore Born – Another collaboration with Troughtons premium, our Shore Born Portballintrae Gin pairs perfectly with their Elderflower Tonic to create a refreshing, refined drink that captures the spirit of the North Coast.

All drinks are available now available in Fairley’s Off-Licence, Coleraine, SPAR Portrush and online at www.dunlucedistillery.com. For trade sales enquiries please contact www.thesaltybuoy.com

Notes to Editors:

Existing Dunluce Distillery products:

· The Shore Born – the original Portballintrae Gin

· The Shore Berry – a rich blackberry-infused gin

· La Riva Nata Limoncello – Award winning limoncello with a hefty kick and delightful citrus aftertaste

· La Riva Nata Arancello – a smooth, vibrant Portballintrae liqueur made with navel oranges

· La Riva Nata Caffe. – Award winning cold brewed coffee liqueur