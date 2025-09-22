Northern Ireland is home to many incredible restaurants, serving up a wide variety of cuisine.

But there are 21 restaurants across the country which have stood out to the AA , earning Rosettes based on food quality, ingredients used, high standards and more.

The AA Rosette scheme celebrates culinary excellence across the UK, and awards restaurants with Rosettes - from one to five - based on the quality of food and preparation.

Here are the 21 best restaurants and pubs in Northern Ireland with AA Rosettes.

1 . OX, Belfast OX in Belfast has a Three Rosette Award. An AA inspector said: “Great local produce in confident dishes.” | Google-OX

2 . The Merchant Hotel, Belfast The Merchant Hotel in Belfast has a Two Rosette Award. An AA inspector said: “Splendid grand setting for inventive contemporary cooking.” | Google Maps

3 . The Catalina at Lough Erne Resort, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh The Catalina at Lough Erne Resort in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh has a Two Rosette Award. An AA inspector said: “On the banks of Lough Erne.” | Google Maps