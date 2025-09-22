Northern Ireland is home to many incredible restaurants, serving up a wide variety of cuisine.
But there are 21 restaurants across the country which have stood out to the AA, earning Rosettes based on food quality, ingredients used, high standards and more.
The AA Rosette scheme celebrates culinary excellence across the UK, and awards restaurants with Rosettes - from one to five - based on the quality of food and preparation.
Here are the 21 best restaurants and pubs in Northern Ireland with AA Rosettes.
1. OX, Belfast
OX in Belfast has a Three Rosette Award. An AA inspector said: “Great local produce in confident dishes.” | Google-OX
2. The Merchant Hotel, Belfast
The Merchant Hotel in Belfast has a Two Rosette Award. An AA inspector said: “Splendid grand setting for inventive contemporary cooking.” | Google Maps
3. The Catalina at Lough Erne Resort, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh
The Catalina at Lough Erne Resort in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh has a Two Rosette Award. An AA inspector said: “On the banks of Lough Erne.” | Google Maps
4. Browns Bonds Hill, Derry/Londonderry
Browns Bonds Hill in Derry/Londonderry has a Two Rosette Award. An AA inspector said: “Modern Irish dining and contemporary styling.” | Google Maps