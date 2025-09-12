Northern Ireland shoppers urgently warned not to eat popular salad products due to a possible health risk

Northern Ireland shoppers have been warned not to eat popular salad products being recalled from supermarket shelves due to a possible health risk.

Island Salads is recalling Potato and Bacon Salad products ‘as a precautionary measure’ because they may contain Listeria monocytogenes.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) warns that symptoms caused by Listeria can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications such as meningitis.

Shoppers are being urged to return certain popular salad products due to a recall. Picture: unsplash (generic image).

"Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems,” the FSA said.

The affected products are:

Island Salads Potato & Bacon Salad, 300g, with a use by date of September 25,

Provenance Potato & Bacon Salad, 200g, with use by dates of September 14 and September 16.

The Food Standards Agency said point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products, explaining to customers why the products are being recalled and what to do if they have bought the products.

Provenance Potato & Bacon Salad. Picture: Tesco

A Tesco spokesperson said: “As a precaution, Provenance is recalling two date codes of Provenance Potato & Bacon Salad 200g sold in Northern Ireland Tesco stores, due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes. This may be a health risk if the products are eaten.

"If you’ve bought an affected product, please don’t eat it. Instead, return it to a Tesco store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.

"For more information, please contact Provenance directly on 0330 332 7149. Alternatively, you can also contact Tesco Customer Services via our Contact Us page where you'll find a range of ways to get in touch.”