On your marks, get set, bake: the search is on for Causeway Coast & Glens young Fairtrade baker
The invitation is extended to Year 6, 7 and 10 bakers from across the Borough to get out the scales, bowls and Fairtrade ingredients and take part in the Council’s Fairtrade Bake-Off.
They are looking for the best Junior and best Senior Fairtrade baker in Causeway.
Anyone interested should bake at home or in school with Fairtrade ingredients, judge the best in class, choose their winner/s (maximum of two per school), then the school winners bake again and bring their final cakes in to Council headquaters in Cloonavin in Coleraine for the Grand Final on Friday, February 28.
To take part, teachers should email [email protected]