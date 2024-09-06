The Causeway Coast’s favourite chef, Paula McIntyre, returns for a new six-part TV series, as she travels to the USA on a taste adventure.

Paula McIntyre’s Hamely Kitchen USA for BBC One Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer airs from Friday 20 September, as Paula travels to the United States to look at the influence of the Ulster-Scots on America’s table.

Over time, they became known as the Scots-Irish and their foodways and the ingredients they brought with them have become an integral part of American cuisine.

Paula went to culinary school in Rhode Island many years ago and learned the classical style of cooking there. However there's a part of the American food story which she never had a chance to explore until now - the ingredients and recipes which, thanks to the Scots-Irish, have ended up becoming part of America's diverse food culture.

Chef Paula McIntyre (right) sitting out on the porch at the home of Rachel Parton George (left), during filming for Paula’s new series – Paula McIntyre’s Hamely Kitchen USA. CREDIT BBC

Ingredients like buttermilk, kale and moonshine, are just some of the staples from the Scots-Irish larder which are still used by home cooks and chefs in the States today.

This six-part series takes Paula from the coast of New England to the Smoky mountains in Tennessee, following in the footsteps of the Scots-Irish, visiting some of the places where they settled and meeting producers who are preserving traditions such as clam digging and moonshine distilling. And, of course, she cooks up dishes inspired by her travels.

In episode one, Paula visits Franklin, Tennessee. A huge Dolly Parton fan, it's a dream come true for Paula as she meets Dolly's sister, Rachel Parton George. Known as the family cook, Rachel serves up Paula’s first ever catfish. Paula also enjoys the best of southern barbecue in Gatlinburg and experiences the thrill and spills of the rodeo.

In the second programme, Paula visits Belfast, Maine, the town named by two Scots-Irishmen. She goes clam-digging, tries New England’s celebrated clam chowder, finds syrup heaven at a maple syrup farm and museum and meets a hardworking fisherwoman and cook, famous for her lobster rolls.

Episode three finds Paula back in the South where she tastes a breakfast so big it's served in its own skillet. She visits Lodge Cast Iron in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, where she sees her own skillet being forged; and takes in breathtaking views of the Smoky Mountains from a sky high cable car.

In episode four, Paula travels to Merrymeeting Bay in Maine, where she meets Brad McFadden, whose Ulster-Scots ancestors left Aghadowey, where Paula is from, in the early 1700s. Brad – who shares Paula’s affection for spuds and butter - cooks her a traditional family meal with a surprising twist.

In episode five, Paula is in Kentucky on the trail of one of her favourite ingredients - buttermilk. She visits Lauren Angelucci McDuffie, a food writer with Scots-Irish heritage, who uses it in a traditional Southern fried chicken dish.

In the final episode, Paula is in Nashville, the home of country music. In search of good music and good food, her first stop is a Nashville institution famous for its meat and three veg inspired menu. Paula visits a live music venue with a reputation for great desserts, where she’s treated to a performance by Kirwan, a singing duo from Northern Ireland who have made their home in Nashville.