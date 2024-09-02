Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belfast Giants players Scott Conway and Bo Hanson have officially opened Pizza Crew Lisburn following an investment of £500,000.

The store opening has breathed new life into the Bachelor’s Walk area of the city, as well as creating 20 jobs.

Ciaran Kelly, founder of Pizza Crew, said: “Pizza Crew are the official pizza sponsors of the Belfast Giants. So, we’re delighted to have two of the star players officially open the Lisburn store.

"Scott and Bo cut the ribbon on the first Pizza Crew store outside of Belfast as well as signing jerseys and posing for photos with ice hockey fans who attended the opening. I am over the moon to hand over the reins of the Lisburn store to the new franchisees.

Pizza Crew Lisburn was officially opened by Belfast Giants players Scott Conway (left) and Bo Hanson. Pictured with the players at the official opening is Pizza Crew founder, Ciaran Kelly (centre) and Lisburn resident, Amos Wilson. Picture: released on behalf of Pizza Crew

"The store has gotten off to an amazing start and business has been steady. We knew there was a need in Lisburn for a pizza offering that provides first class customer service coupled with value for money and of course amazing tasting pizzas and sides,” he added.

It is early days, but Ciaran is seeing some trends from Lisburn pizza lovers already.

"The people of Lisburn appear to be meat eaters as the Mighty Meaty Deluxe which has chicken, ham, salami and pepperoni seems to be a popular choice, closely followed by America’s Favourite which has triple pepperoni and extra cheese.

"The favourite sides are garlic bread and breaded mushrooms and we’ve had some orders of vegan cheese pizzas too. The most ordered desserts are the churros with chocolate sauce and the warm chocolate chip cookies.”

Following an investment of £500K, Pizza Crew Lisburn was officially opened by Belfast Giants players Scott Conway (front centre left) and Bo Hanson. Pictured with the players at the official opening is Pizza Crew founder, Ciaran Kelly (centre) with residents from Lisburn. Picture: released on behalf of Pizza Crew

The Lisburn location will be used for a variety of pizza-themed enterprises.

Ciaran said: “The ground floor is where the Pizza Crew store is located and upstairs, we’re adding a bespoke training facility and show kitchen where we can work with up-and-coming pizza makers to hone their skills. We’ll also invite schools that have provision for special educational needs to enjoy free pizza making classes once we have the space fully fitted out. And as if that wasn’t enough, we’re creating a podcast studio and we’ll ask people who are passionate about something to come and chat to us.”