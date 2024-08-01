Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Ballycastle ice cream sauce which is ‘devilishly’ delicious has ‘scooped’ two prestigious foodie awards.

Seasons of the Glens’ range of caramel sauces ‘Devil’s Churn’ has picked up a highly prized 3 star Great Taste award for its Classic Butterscotch Sauce, and a 2 star Great Taste award for its Irish Cream Caramel Sauce.

The sauces were judged by the Guild of Fine Food’s expert panel who put an incredible 13,672 through the competition’s rigorous blind judging process.

Described as “absolutely delicious - buttery, deep and bittersweet with molasses. It is so moreish and full of creamy indulgence that it was very difficult to stop eating it”, the north coast’s Classic Butterscotch Sauce was a big hit with the Great Taste judges.

Eoin from Seasons of the Glens. Credit McAuley Multimedia

Made with Northern Irish butter, fresh cream and sugar handcrafted in small batches, the Classic Butterscotch Sauce was one of 266 products to receive a 3 star Great Taste award.

The Irish Cream caramel sauce was one of 1386 products to receive a 2 star Great Taste award.

Eoin Mc Connell from Seasons of the Glens said: “We are thrilled to have won two Great Taste awards for Caramel Sauces in 2024.

"Adding this to the successes of 2023, our full range of caramel sauces now carry the prestigious black and Gold Great Taste badge of honour. We are a social enterprise and our products were developed to help support our social aims and objectives, so to be where we are today with these quality products where the proceeds have a positive social impact within the local community is a dream come true.

The award winning sauces. Credit McAuley Multimedia

“Being recognised with a Great Taste 3 and 2 star means so much to independent producers such as ourselves, as it makes all the hard work and determination worth it. Great Taste is the most recognised accolade for taste and quality in the food and drink industry, so it’s a huge moment!”

The full range of sauces is available from www.artisanmarket.online, McListers (Ballycastle), Chestnuts Farm (Portrush), Drenagh (Limavady), McAtamneys Butchers (Ballymena), The Designerie (Bushmills) and many more. For more information about Devil’s Churn visit www.devilschurn.co.uk