Prime Hydration has launched two limited edition football themed drinks

The popular sports drink was founded by Logan Paul and KSI

The new drinks will be available in Iceland for only £2 per bottle

Limited edition version of the popular sports drink Prime Hydration has been launched, celebrating two football sports teams.

The drink which was founded by internet personalities Logan Paul and KSI in 2022 became a viral sensation, especially with Gen Z.

Since its launch, Prime Hydration has been released in a variety of flavours, including; Ice Pop, Tropical Punch, Orange, Lemonade, Lemon Lime, Blue Raspberry, Grape, Strawberry Watermelon, Meta Moon, Orange and Mango, Glowberry (Sour Apple), Goalberry (Berry), Cherry Freeze, Strawberry Banana, Strawberry Lemonade, Citrus Kiwiberry and Dragon Fruit Acai.

Prime Hydration launches limited edition Arsenal and Barcelona drinks for football fans (Photo: Iceland) | Iceland

Now, Prime Hydration has launched limited edition FC Barcelona and Arsenal themed Prime Hydration drinks, which will be available to purchase at Iceland Foods and The Food Warehouse.

The FC Barcelona drink is inspired by the legendary Spanish football club, with the design of the bottle reflecting the team’s home football kit, with the drink itself a berry flavour.

The Arsenal drink’s design also reflects the team’s kit with red and white packaging.

The limited edition football themed drinks will join Iceland Food’s already existing line-up of Prime Hydration drinks, which includes Prime’s collaboration with British rapper Central Cee.

Prime Hydration’s brand-new football themed drinks will be available to purchase in-store and online at Iceland Foods and The Food Warehouse for only £2 per bottle.

For more information on Iceland and The Food Warehouse’s product offerings, please visit www.iceland.co.uk orwww.thefoodwarehouse.com.