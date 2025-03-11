A special bake-off event for local schools has been held in Cloonavin to help raise awareness of Fairtrade products within the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough.

The event arranged by Causeway Coast and Glens Steering Group aimed to highlight its Fairtrade Community status which has been in place since 2019. The school children were challenged to bake their favourite sweet treats using as many Fairtrade products as possible.

The bake-off was open to all year 6, 7 and 10 pupils, as these year groups study Fairtrade at school as part of the curriculum. The competition challenged these young bakers to use Fairtrade ingredients like chocolate, cocoa, sugar, icing sugar and bananas to make a tasty selection of tray bakes, cakes or buns.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “Our Fairtrade Bake-Off competition proved very popular and allowed us to showcase the range and quality of Fairtrade products which are available to local consumers.

Young bakers from across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area who participated in the Fairtrade Bake-Off pictured with their teachers and staff, Mayor Councilllor Ciarán McQuillan and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council staff. The overall winners are pictured in the front row, Emma from Dalriada School and Áine from DH Christie Memorial Primary School. CREDIT CCGBC

“I would like to thank all the local schools who took part and contributed to the success of this initiative. Well done to all our young participants and winners and I’m sure I’ve met culinary heroes of the future today who I hope will continue to make Fairtrade choices in the future.”

Following initial heats in local schools, the successful bakers attended the grand final in Cloonavin, where judges declared Emma from Dalriada School the Senior Winner and Áine from DH Christie Memorial Primary School the Junior winner.

The Mayor added: “As one of the judges, I was incredibly impressed with the skills, baking ability and creative thought process that clearly went into making these baked items. Thank you to everyone involved and special congratulations to Emma and Áine on winning the Senior and Junior Bake-Off 2025 titles."

Causeway Coast and Glens is a Fairtrade Borough.

Fairtrade is a simple way to make a difference to the lives of the people who grow the things we all consume daily. It provides better prices, decent working conditions, fair terms of trade for farmers and workers in the developing world and a chance to address climate justice.