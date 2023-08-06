When it comes to ambience and style, the Castle Kitchen + Bar located at Galgorm Golf Club in Ballymena has it in abundance.

In fact, it could be said the decor – an eclectic mix of relaxed glamour, feature planting and bold prints – perfectly matches the menu options of modern dining twists based on classic dishes created from perfectly prepared quality produce.

While initially surprised to find The Kitchen restaurant so busy when we visited for lunch on a Monday, it soon became apparent that the popularity of the venue speaks volumes of the whole dining experience at this popular venue.

There was a definite buzz in the air as diners took in views of the golf course fairways and neighbouring countryside while enjoying their food in good company. Meanwhile in the adjacent wrap-around horseshoe bar, friends gathered on the sumptuous sofas for a chat and a drink in a relaxed atmosphere.

From the minute we were shown to our table, friendly and attentive staff were on hand at every step to assist with our options. They explained the weekday lunch menu, which offers starting prices of £15.50 for a main course and drink. I found it refreshing not to have to ask for water as can happen in some restaurants and a large carafe was swiftly brought to our table as we perused the menu.

Some diners had a closer view of the busy open servery than we had, as chefs conjured up a variety of delights, but it was easy enough to wander up and have a look at what was going on.

With plenty of tempting choices for starters, I opted for Bruschetta, a personal favourite, as I wanted to taste how The Kitchen would present it in a slightly different way – toasted focaccia topped with caponata and mozzarella. My dining companion chose the Soup of the Day – roast tomato and red pepper soup with rarebit on toast.

Neither of us were at all disappointed, wtih my bruschetta living up to all expectations of its flavourful Sicilian-inspired caponata topping and melted mozzarella. With high recommendations of the roast tomato and red pepper soup from across the table, I had a few spoonfuls (just to try!) and indeed it was a perfect blend.

For main course I opted for the Grilled Mediterranean Veg and Goats Cheese Roll which was a tasty combination of a rustic ciabatta roll filled with Mediterranean vegetables, goats cheese and pesto served with fries. The combination of goats cheese and pesto gave a flavourful twist to this simple yet scrumptous dish.

My companion went for the Vegan Mountain Burger, to try something non-meaty for a change, and discovered that the burger, combined with smoked Applewood, pickle, served with gem in a brioche bun along with fries was indeed a very decent choice.

For dessert, the Castle Ice Cream Special – Black Butter and caramelised hazelnut ice cream with miso caramel – was simply delicious and I tried to make it last as long as humanly possible. Likewise, my companion’s choice of Banana Bread with toffee sauce and vanilla Ice cream got a massive thumbs up.

The choice of drinks included with the meal ranged from wines such as Chilean Sauvignon Blanc, Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon, Californian White Zinfandel to a bottle of Bud Light and various soft drinks and waters.

We found our lunchtime visit to the Castle Kitchen + Bar to be relaxing and enjoyable, with the helpful and friendly staff playing a big part in the whole dining experience combined with delicious, freshly-prepared dishes and a great atmosphere.