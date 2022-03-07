‘Save or Shave Fundraiser’ in aid of CRS

The Coach Bar in Ballymena will be the venue for a Save or Shave Fundraiser on Saturday, April 2, with all proceeds going to the Community Rescue Service.
The event, being presented by DJ Ray entertainments in association with the Coach Bar, will include a Pool and Darts Competition at 1pm, a Karaoke/Disco with DJ. BB and curry lunch from 2-5pm, a raffle, pitch and toss and save or shave from 6-8pm and a disco from 8-late.
Everyone is welcome.
Donations can also be made online at https://totalgiving.co.uk/mypage/djrayshaveorsave or @The Coach Bar, Ballymena