Photo from Home cooking recipes with chef David Simpson.

David Simpson is the chef at Dobbins Inn and founder of Facebook group, Home cooking recipes with chef David Simpson.

Established during lockdown in 2020 to share recipes and cookery tutorials, the group has gathered over 75,000 members since.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His latest recipe has seen a number of budding cooks post their own pancake creations on the popular page.

Photo from Home cooking recipes with chef David Simpson.

"With only six ingredients and two minutes of preparation, you get a perfectly fluffy texture," David said.

Ingredients

- 240g plain flour

- 4 tablespoons sugar

- 4 teaspoons baking powder

- 1 pinch of salt

- 400ml milk

- 4 tablespoons melted butter or vegetable oil

- 2 large eggs

- Assorted toppings such as maple syrup, fresh berries, etc.

Method

- In a small bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

- In a medium bowl, whisk together milk, butter (or vegetable oil), and egg.

- Pour the dry ingredients into the milk mixture and stir (do not overmix).

- Heat a large skillet or griddle over medium heat, and coat generously with vegetable oil.

- For each pancake, spoon two or three tablespoons of batter onto the skillet. Cook until the surface of pancakes have some bubbles, about one minute.