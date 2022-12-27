As more and more of us become eco-conscious, contributing to our reduction in carbon emissions by going vegan (meaning no meat, no fish, no dairy, no eggs, and no products that are derived from animals) restaurants across Northern Ireland are keeping pace and develop vegan-friendly options on their menus.

For many, going vegan is not just a diet, it’s also a philosophy. It’s the fundamental belief that animals exist for their own reasons and have the right to be treated with respect. Vegans believe that humans shouldn’t exploit animals but rather should leave them in peace to enjoy their own lives, they advocate compassion and equal consideration for all.

Here are some suggestions for a vegan-friendly meal.

1. Bare Bun, Lisburn Road, Belfast

More and more restaurants in Northern Ireland are offering vegan options.

This trendy restaurant / takeaway prides itself on offering vegan, American, international and fast food. This is one of a select number of outlets where you can order vegan food including burgers, hot dogs, garlic fries and more.

Its signature Bare Bun comes with one vegan burger patty served in a bun with American cheese, yellow mustard, tomato, lettuce, onion and pickles. There are also vegan chicken burger and corn dog options.

To find out more information, go to www.just-eat.co.uk/restaurants-bare-bun-ballymurphy/menu

2. Sage, Lisburn Road, Belfast

This chic vegan-friendly restaurant offers organic, fast food, a juice bar, deliveries and British, European and Fusion cuisine – with vegan options always high on the agenda.

Launched in March 2021, Sage features rebrand and menu reconstruction of the Belfast-based restaurant Eat Street that was previously at this spot.

Expect some of the classics mixed with new vegan items such as ‘tofish and chips’, chef’s signature tagliatelle, bbq chickn strip, and broccoli and leek pasts.

For dessert, they offer vegan milkshakes, chocolate coconut tart, or chocolate orange sponge served with vegan ice cream. Sage also has a separate vegan-friendly brunch menu.

To find out more information, go to en-gb.facebook.com/sageveganbelfast/

3. Coq & Bull Restaurant at Clandeboye Estate, Bangor

This delightful restaurant offers modern British and Irish cuisine and has numerous options for vegans to enjoy such as, for starters, green olives marinated in virgin olive oil and Maldon sea salt and house breads with dips, tapenade and salted butter.

Also appealing to vegans will be the Sharing Mezze Platter which comes with hummus, tapenade, antipasti and flatbread.

Vegans will also love the Roasted Aubergine and Tomato Pâté with chilli jam crostinis or the Hazelnut and Butternut Squash Roast, not to mention the Chickpea and Coriander Burger with tomato and chilli chutney, and chunky chips.

To find out more information, go to www.clandeboyelodge.com/coq-and-bull

4. Archana, Dublin Road, Belfast

Because vegetarian food is so popular in India, most Indian restaurants across Northern Ireland will offer vegetarian and often vegan options on their extensive menus.

Archana is one such example which has a substantial vegetarian menu on which vegan items are helpfully labelled. The eaterie is known for its Punjabi specialities. Main meals start at around £6.

To find out more information, go to archana.co.uk/

5. Cultra Inn at the Culloden Estate and Spa, Bangor

The finest foods, cooked to perfection in the quaint surroundings of the Cultra Inn, also offers ample vegetarian and vegan options, as well as gluten-free dishes.

Vegans will enjoy the Vegetable Malai Curry and Basmati rice with naan bread, squash soup with wheaten bread as well as the Truffle and Mushroom Arancini served with ginato marinated Conway Farm heritage tomatoes and rocket.

Also on the menu vegans will enjoy is the Superfood Salad, which is deliciously healthy and comes with quinoa, red cabbage, beetroot, edamame beans, roast root vegetables, chestnut mushrooms, black olives, baby cress and toasted sesame seeds.

Other appetite-whetting vegan options include the BBQ Red Pepper and Tomato Risotto and the Vegan Burger which is served in a vegan brioche bap with spiced mayonnaise and hand cut chips.

To find out more information, go to www.cullodenestateandspa.com/dining/cultra-inn/menus/

6. Wagamama, Victoria Square, Belfast

Popular chain Wagamama which has an outlet in Belfast’s Victoria Square, has an ultra-healthy menu packed with fresh vegetables and boasts a wide-ranging selection of vegan meal choices, which make it a great option for a meal out.

Begin with tempting starters like Wok Fried Greens or Yasai Gyoza or head straight to their mouthwatering mains like Yasai Pad-Thai or the Yasai Samia Curry.