A blend of social media and conventional face-to-face marketing led to an Aghadowey firm signing up significant new business opportunities in Britain.

The family-owned and managed Scott’s Crispy Onions is now supplying its wide range of crispy onions, a product it pioneered, to the influential Artisan Food Club at Babington in Somerset, a major internet-led supplier of artisan foods to independent retailers throughout Britain.

Jodie Brown, sales and marketing manager at Scott’s, explains: “We originally followed Marcus Carter, the founder of the Artisan Food Club, on Instagram and had become interested in his innovative company. We thought the concept behind the business was brilliant.

“We then noticed that Marcus was listed to attend a food and drink showcase here organised by Invest NI and decided to invite him to call at our stand, which he promised to do. He sampled our crispy onions on the stand and spent time talking to us about the products and his business. Marcus absolutely loved the product and was keen to get

them listed on his website,” adds Jodie.

The show led to an account being agreed that listed all five flavours of the retail packs of Scott’s Crispy Onions, meaning customers in England, Scotland and Wales can purchase them via Artisan Food Club.

“We have only just set up the account and have already received orders over the internet from new customers in Britain. Marcus will work to increase awareness of the brand there and how the product can be used,” Jodie says.

Marcus Carter formed the Artisan Food Club in 2012 “to search out exciting new artisan food and drink brands”. It was based on his conviction that there were thousands of delicious food and drink products being made by talented artisan producers across the UK. Whilst the quality of the products couldn’t be questioned, many were untested beyond the farmers’ market, and were being overlooked by traditional wholesalers, which were only able to work with brands that had a proven sales background.

The listing is regarded by Scott’s Crispy Onions as another significant presence in its targeted market of large and small retailers in Great Britain. It’s a marketing drive which is beginning to yield substantial sales for its products that include convenient snack pots and the first gluten-free crispy onions. The handy snack pots now account for around 15 percent of its business, reflecting its longstanding commitment to innovation in products and customer-focused marketing.

The crispy onions, furthermore, have been exported to major supermarkets and independents in the Netherlands, Denmark and even as far as Australia. The company, which employs around 20 people, began producing unique ready-to-eat crispy onions in 2013. The onions, which can be eaten hot or cold, are produced fresh daily to ensure consistent restaurant quality for both professional chefs and home cooks.