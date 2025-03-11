Taste of Tourism summit showcases Northern Ireland’s culinary excellence

The Taste of Tourism Summit 2025, hosted by the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF) at the Culloden Estate and Spa, has once again highlighted the vital role of food and drink in shaping Northern Ireland’s tourism and hospitality industry.

Bringing together renowned chefs, industry leaders and food producers, the event provided a platform for discussing key sector trends, sustainability and innovation. This year’s summit featured acclaimed chef Tom Brown, whose passion for seasonal and sustainable was reflected in his discussion with summit compere Pamela Ballantine.

The event featured an artisan market supported by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), with the summit placing a strong focus on local food provenance, sustainability and the economic impact of Northern Ireland’s thriving food and drink sector. Legenderry Food and Taste the Mournes collaborated with local chef Paula McIntyre to showcase the benefits of local produce and celebrate the region’s unique and outstanding food heritage.

Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir MLA, welcomed the summit’s focus on sustainability and local produce: “Northern Ireland is home to an agri-food sector that produces world-class ingredients forming the backbone of our tourism and hospitality industry. Events like the Taste of Tourism Summit celebrate our local food heritage while championing sustainable practices that protect our environment and rural communities. DAERA is proud to support an initiative that not only showcases our outstanding local producers but also drives economic growth and innovation within the industry.”

Throughout the day, expert speakers, including restaurant critic Corinna Hardgrave, food tourism advocate John Mulcahy and drinks expert Carmen O’Neal, shared insights into evolving food trends, the rise of low and no-alcohol beverages and the importance of talent retention in hospitality.

Chef Niall McKenna, who has just launched his first cookbook, 'What's It All About', was among the panellists at the summit. He joined discussions on the evolving culinary landscape, sharing insights into his journey and the inspiration behind his new book.

Janice Gault, Chief Executive of NIHF, reflected on the success of the event: “Food and drink play a pivotal role in shaping visitor experiences and the Taste of Tourism Summit provides a fantastic opportunity to showcase the very best that Northern Ireland has to offer. The insights shared today will undoubtedly help businesses adapt to changing consumer demands while ensuring we continue to grow our reputation as a world-class food destination.”

With networking, expert discussions and a celebration of Northern Ireland’s culinary strengths, the Taste of Tourism Summit 2025 has once again reinforced the importance of innovation, sustainability and collaboration in driving the future of food tourism.