The 15 top-rated pubs and bars in Northern Ireland - and what customers had to say

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 9th Oct 2024, 14:08 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 14:54 GMT

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

These bars and pubs are customer favourites 🍻

There are plenty of incredible pubs and bars across Northern Ireland. Whether you're a resident or visiting for the first time, you may be on the search for a new drinking spot.

TripAdvisor reviewers have spoken and picked their favourite pubs and bars that Northern Ireland has to offer.

Here is a list of the 15 best pubs and bars according to customers - and what they had to say about their favourite establishments.

1. Kelly’s Cellars, Belfast

Kelly’s Cellars, Belfast has a 4.5* rating from 500 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Hands down the best Guinness in Belfast - lovely, quirky and small traditional pub. Friendly staff and welcoming locals with trad music on a Saturday afternoon. Reasonably priced too compared to some of the other watering holes in Belfast.” | TripAdvisor-Kelly's Cellar

2. Berts Jazz Bar, Belfast

Berts Jazz Bar, Belfast has a 4.5* rating from 461 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Stunning food and music. Really enjoyable experience in the heart of Belfast. We have eaten here several times at this experience was the best yet.” | Google Maps

3. Maddens, Belfast

Maddens, Belfast has a 4.5* rating from 197 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “A must go to place. It was great. Friendly and responsive bartenders as well as friendly patrons .We had a number of warm conversations." | TripAdvisor-Moelrick

4. Duke of York, Belfast

Duke of York, Belfast has a 4.5* rating from 625 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “A lively pub with a great atmosphere. We visited for a late afternoon drink, it was sunny and was nice to sit outside in the sunshine, then returned the next evening, which was much busier with live music and a buzzy atmosphere. Highly decorated pub, both inside and outside. Definitely worth a visit if you’re visiting Belfast.” | TripAdvisor-HuddersT

