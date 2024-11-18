The 72 best curry houses across the UK named in Asian Curry Awards
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
72 restaurants across the UK won an Asian Curry Awards
Categories included Restaurant of the Year, Takeaway of the Year, Lifetime Achievement and more
The ceremony was hosted by Samantha Simmonds and took place in London
The winners of the Asian Curry Awards 2024 have been named, with incredible restaurants and takeaways across the country taking home a prestigious title.
Over 200 restaurants and takeaways were shortlisted for the awards courtesy of a public vote, ahead of 72 winners being crowned by a panel of judges from the Asian Catering Federation (ACF).
The award ceremony was held on Sunday November 17 in Grosvenor House, London, hosted by BBC news reporter Samantha Simmonds, where restaurants and takeaways won a variety of categories including Asian Restaurant of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Legacy Award and more.
Take a look at the X winners of the Asian Curry Awards below.
Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
Kahani, Sloane Square
Asian Restaurant of the Year (London)
Mint Lounge, Bank
Asian Restaurant of the Year (London)
Colonel Saab, High Holborn
Asian Restaurant of the Year (London Suburbs)
iNaga, Bromley
Asian Restaurant of the Year (London Suburbs)
Namaste Kitchen, Camden
Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year (London Suburbs)
The Bombay, Orpington
Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year (South East of England)
Shozna, Rochester
Asian Restaurant of The Year (South East of England – Kent Region)
Cinnamon Square, Hildenborough
Asian Restaurant of The Year (South East of England – Hertfordshire)
The 1971, Harpenden
Asian Restaurant of The Year (South East of England – Home Counties)
Madhu’s @ The Grove, Chandler’s Cross
Asian Restaurant of The Year (South East of England – Home Counties)
The Don, Welwyn Garden City
Asian Restaurant of The Year (South East of England – Berkshire)
Mango Lounge, Windsor
Asian Restaurant of The Year (South West of England – Dorset)
Indian Ocean, Bournemouth
Asian Restaurant of The Year (South West of England)
Maha Bharat, Kingsbridge
Asian Restaurant of The Year (South West of England – Somerset)
Spice Club, Bridgewater
Asian Restaurant of The Year (South West of England – Bristol)
Achari, Bristol
Asian Restaurant of The Year (South West of England – Devon)
Eastern Eye, Newton Abbott
Asian Restaurant of The Year (South West of England – Hampshire)
Lazzeez, Southampton
Asian Restaurant of The Year (Warwickshire)
Paprika Club, Royal Leamington Spa
Asian Restaurant of The Year (West Midlands)
Ramadan, Sutton Coldfield
Asian Restaurant of The Year (East of England)
Navadhanya, Cambridge
Casual Dining Restaurant of The Year (North East of England)
Babul’s, Darlington
Casual Dining Restaurant of The Year (North West of England)
Kebabish Original, Blackburn
Asian Restaurant of The Year (North of England)
The International, Sticker Lane, Bradford
Asian Restaurant of The Year (North of England)
My Lahore, Blackburn
Asian Restaurant of The Year (North East of England)
Babaji, Sunderland
Fine Dining Restaurant of The Year (North of England)
Raval, Gateshead, Newcastle
Asian Restaurant of The Year (North West of England)
Purple Olive Ashton, Ashton-under-Lyme
Asian Restaurant of The Year
Royal Burgh of Moray, Scotland
Spice Tandoori, Elgin
Asian Restaurant of The Year (Scotland)
Light of Bengal, Aberdeen
Asian Restaurant of The Year (Glasgow – Scotland)
Charcoals, Glasgow
Asian Restaurant of The Year (North Wales)
Maahis, Wrexham
Asian Restaurant of The Year (Ireland)
Shapla, Letterkenny
Asian Restaurant of The Year (Northern Ireland)
Bangla, Bangor
Event Caterer of The Year National Winner
Greenleaf Catering, Southall
Nepalese Restaurant of The Year (South West of England)
Pahuna, Plymouth
Nepalese Restaurant of The Year (London)
Panas Gurkha, Blackheath
Nepalese & Indian Restaurant of The Year (North East of England)
Everest Gurkha, York
Nepalese & Indian Restaurant of The Year (Northern Ireland)
Himalayan, Belfast
Thai Restaurant of The Year
Tiien Thai, Bournemouth
Filipino Restaurant of The Year (London)
Kasa & Kin, London
Street Food Restaurant of The Year (North East of England)
My Delhi Indian Streetery, Newcastle
Newcomer of The Year (South of England – Nepalese)
Guru Ji, Fleet
Newcomer of The Year (South East London – Nepalese & Indian)
Panas Falcon, Welling
Newcomer of The Year (South West London)
Madhu’s Brassiere, Richmond
Newcomer of The Year (Wales)
My Indian, Ammanford
Newcomer of The Year (London)
Colonel Saab, Trafalgar Square
Takeaway of The Year (Wales – Gwent Region)
Bayleaf Bangladeshi Express Kitchen, Risca, Newport
Takeaway of The Year (London Suburbs)
Bengal Bliss, Coulsdon
Takeaway of The Year (Royal Berkshire)
Caversham Tandoori, Reading
Takeaway of The Year (Kent Region)
Dalchini, Tonbridge
Takeaway of The Year (South East Wales)
Spice Plus, Pontyclun
Takeaway of The Year (Cambridgeshire)
Shelford Spice, Great Shelford, Cambridgeshire
Takeaway of The Year (North East of England)
Wok India, Newcastle
Takeaway of The Year (Kent Region)
Sher E Bangla, Longfield
Chilled Food Takeaway of The Year National Winner
Gateway of India, Cardiff
Asian Chef of The Year (Midlands)
Shamim Choudhury, Aramintas, Northampton
Asian Chef of The Year (London Suburbs)
Fardous Ahmed Bablu, Curry Leaf, Old Coulson
Japanese Restaurant of The Year
Sushi Mama, Manchester
Chinese Restaurant of The Year
Hakkasan, London
Legacy Award
Shabir Hussain, Akbars Group
Legacy Award
Haji Mohammed Sabir MBE, Aagrah Group
Lifetime Achievement
Binod Baral
Lifetime Achievement
Muhibur Rahman Muhib MJF, Global Jalalabad Association
Special Recognition – Curry King
Mohammed Sultan, Charcoals, Glasgow
Lifetime Achievement
Shelim Hussain MBE, Euro Foods
Special Recognition
Lutfur Rahman, Work Permit Cloud
Special Recognition
Sujan Katuwal, Founder of One Meal Campaign
For more information on the Asian Curry Awards, please visit its website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.