The best of NI’s artisan produce celebrated at Moira Speciality Food Fair

Over 8500 food enthusiasts, families and friends descended on the Moira Demesne to spend the afternoon immersed in the best of Northern Ireland’s artisan producers, entertainers and independents.

The ninth year of Moira Speciality Food Fair certainly didn’t disappoint.

The artisan Food Hall, Street Food Hub, Kitchen Sessions, Expert Talks and the Craft Bar Tents all provided enjoyment, entertainment and something new. Food producers, chefs, craftspeople and musicians from across the Lisburn and Castlereagh area were joined by peers from across the country to show the talent and creativity Northern Ireland has to offer.

This year’s Moira Speciality Food Fair shone a light on how many producers are thriving with new product lines and openings including The Daily Apron, Kin & Folk and Rare Grazing NI, who were among the 60 food and drink producers trading on the day.

Visitors were also spoilt for choice with the street food and coffee offerings featuring Lisburn’s ‘The Square Pops Up’ street food trailer which proved to be a popular choice for many.

They were joined by The Gardener’s Kitchen, Capparelli Artisan Pasta, Simply Scampi, The Flavoursmyth and The Hatch – all washed down with a ‘cold one’ from locally produced craft drinks expert, Hilden Brewery.

Commenting on the success of another Moira Speciality Food Fair, Chair of the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Regeneration & Growth Committee, Alderman Amanda Grehan, said: “What a fantastic day we had in Moira celebrating all things local! We’re extremely proud of this event and it’s always a joy to see so many producers, traders and craftspeople coming together each year.

"The warm and welcoming atmosphere from our traders and entertainers really reflects the quality of the products they offer.

“Our artisans and small businesses rely heavily on community support, and events like this are essential for giving them the exposure they need.

"It was also great to see our village businesses benefiting from the increased footfall. It’s all about supporting each other and growing together.”

