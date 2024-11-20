The Ooni Black Friday 2024 launches early and pizza lovers can get big discounts

Get 20% off pizza ovens in the Ooni 2024 Black Friday sale. | FV Photography - stock.adobe.com

The biggest pizza oven sale is live for Black Friday 2024

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The big pizza Black Friday sale has arrived as the best pizza oven maker in the UK launched early discounts.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to pizza ovens there is only really one brand to choose. Ooni is the best pizza oven brand money can buy. From the Frya that uses wood pellets, through multi-fuel model Karu, to the gas-powered Koda, Ooni has a small but high quality range.

You can even get the Volt, an electric version of the pizza maker, and the brand says all models are designed to deliver even, fast cooking for the perfect pizza.

The popularity of the Ooni pizza ovens mean the Black Friday event is one of the most hotly anticipated of the year. The 2024 sale has launched a full week before Black Friday itself and covers every single model in the Ooni range.

The sale cuts the price of all pizza ovens by 20%. That includes the Koda, which is down from £349 to £279.20.The multi-fuel Karu is down from £300 to just £239.20 in the sale and is likely to be one of the more popular options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ooni has also cut the price of bundle deals included pizza paddles and bags of fuel for the ovens. Individual accessories including pizza pans, pizza peels and tables are all included in the sale.

Ooni is not the only brand offering cut-price pizza makers. Lakeland has cut the price of its Koda rival, the gas-powered Lakeland Gas Pizza Oven, from £250 down to £150 in the Black Friday sale.

Gozney, Ooni’s major rival in the high-end pizza maker market, has also cut the price of its portable Roccbox pizza oven. It is down from £400 to £320 in the Black Friday sale. The Roccbox is a stripped-down version of the brand’s commercial ovens and comes with a stone floor for perfect stone-baked pizza.