The Range introduces Iceland Foods in Banbridge store

The initial agreement will see Iceland open in branches of The Range, with one of them being Bridgewater Retail Park.

From Friday, May 27, the store will carry the Iceland Foods range and will be staffed and operated by The Range.

Founder and chairman of The Range, Chris Dawson, said: “This alliance is so exciting. The Range’s massive non-food offering under the same roof as Iceland’s unique food offering will provide customers with a ‘one stop shop’ and access to over 80,000 different products under one roof. I think our customers will be surprised and delighted to view the extent and quality of Iceland’s food range.”

Iceland founder and executive chairman Sir Malcolm Walker, added: “The ethos of The Range – ‘to bring our customers great quality products at the most competitive prices’ – is absolutely identical to Iceland’s, so I feel that we make natural partners in this new alliance. We look