The ultimate guide to beer gardens for you to enjoy across Northern Ireland

There’s something decidedly relaxing about enjoying a drink outdoors and is the perfect way to spend a leisurely afternoon.

From pubs with historical significance in the heart of Belfast to quaint rural bars for a quieter tipple, there are lots of options to choose from across Northern Ireland if you want to relax in an informal outdoor setting.

Take a look at this ultimate guide to beer gardens across Northern Ireland.

ANTRIM

The Thirsty Goat, Belfast

One of the newest features in Belfast’s bustling Cathedral Quarter, The Thirsty Goat offers an outdoor seating area that is as lively as the interior.

Famous for its taxidermied centrepiece, choose from a perfectly pulled pint or curiously concocted cocktail for your drink of choice.

For more information, go to thethirstygoat.co.uk

Pug Uglys expanded in July 2020 by opening The Bone Yard, an outdoor drinking setting that is as enjoyable as it is relaxing. Picture: The Bone Yard via Facebook

The Dirty Onion, Belfast

Situated just next door to The Thirsty Goat, The Dirty Onion is a great option if it’s chicken you’re after.

Their famous Yardbird restaurant can be enjoyed alongside their extensive list of craft beers, so pick your accompaniments and sit for hours.

For more information, go to thedirtyonion.com

Based in Cookstown, The Jailbird Bar is a modern speakeasy bar with a bright twist thanks to its vibrant interior. Picture: Jailbird Garden Bar via Facebook

The Dark Horse Courtyard, Belfast

The Dark Horse Courtyard centres around Belfast’s culturally diverse art scene, featuring a variety of street art on its surrounding walls.

You can also find Belfast poet Seamus Heaney’s words transcribed into stone for a meaningful ponder whilst you unwind with a drink in hand.

For more information, go to dukeofyorkbelfast.com/the-dark-horse-courtyard

The beer garden at Sally McNally's in Portadown even features an outdoor stove where you can order one of their iconic handmade pizzas.. Picture: Sally McNally's via Facebook.

The National Grande Cafe, Belfast

New for The National, their Grande Cafe combines a relaxed drinking atmosphere with casual dining for the ultimate night out.

If a frozen rose cocktail sounds like your thing, try their Froze drink and see what the iconic Coq Burger menu has to offer alongside it.

For more information, go to thenationalbelfast.com

The Sunflower, Belfast

Known for its historical significance in the city, The Sunflower has a beer garden that promises a chilled night out.

With a woodfired pizza oven framing the outside area, bring your pub along to this dog-friendly outing and enjoy a slice outside.

For more information, go to sunflowerbelfast.com

The Second Fiddle, Belfast

The capital’s newest beer garden, The Second Fiddle is located on Waring Street, offering al fresco dining with delicious pints from midday onwards.

They regularly host live entertainment, offering customers free Bodhran Irish drum lessons as an added way to spice up your evenings out.

For more information, go to facebook.com/TheSecondFiddleBelfast

The Maverick, Belfast

The Maverick have recently unveiled an outdoor area that is great for meeting up with friends.

Their signature Jugs and Kisses cocktails are a great pick to keep the drink flowing.

For more information, go to themaverickbelfast.com

The Bone Yard by Pug Uglys, Belfast

Pug Uglys expanded in July 2020 by opening The Bone Yard, an outdoor drinking setting that is as enjoyable as it is relaxing.

Complete with neon lights upon entry, you can pick from a range of both drink and food options that are sure to leave you feeling more than satisfied.

For more information, go to facebook.com/theboneyardbelfast

Whites Tavern & Gardens, Belfast

Whites Tavern & Gardens is the oldest of its kind in Belfast city centre, dating back to 1630 and maintaining its authentic Irish feel.

Their extensive menu consists of locally brewed beers on draft, Irish whiskies and a great cocktail menu for anyone wanting a more flavoursome tipple.

For more information, go to whitestavernbelfast.com

The National, Belfast

Open from 12pm daily, The National truly embraces nature with its indoor-outdoor vibe including the live plants that can call the classic bar their home.

Their sizeable beer garden has its own bar and continues the plant base with sleeper planters outside.

For more information, go to thenationalbelfast.com

The Jailhouse, Belfast

The Jailhouse is nestled away in Joy’s Entry, but it certainly isn’t a quiet place to visit by any means.

The cosy seating area outside can be seen with a range of seasonal decorations, making the perfect destination for a drink and an Instagram pic.

For more information, go to thejailhousebelfast.com

Granny Annies, Belfast

Granny Annie’s is a local hotspot amongst groups of drinkers looking to secure the best deals in the city.

Famed for their two for £10 weekday cocktails, the outdoor seats are a great place to sip and stare over the bustling city thanks to its prime people watching positioning.

For more information, go to grannyannies.co.uk

Cutters Wharf on the River Lagan, Belfast

Located on the peaceful River Lagan, Cutters Wharf is a go-to spot for a relaxing get-together .

For more information, go to cutterswharf.co.uk

Flaxx, Belfast

Flaxx is a vibrant outdoor space that brightens up Belfast’s Linen Quarter with its mixture of eye-catching colours and decorations.

With both food and drink available for consumption here, you can be sure that you’ll make the most of your time in the open space.

For more information, go to facebook.com/Flaxx-Belfast

The Doyen, Belfast

Situated on the Lisburn Road in the ever-popular South Belfast, The Doyen is a traditional bar that has everything you could ever want, including music, sports and a delectable gastropub menu.

Their enjoyable outdoor seating area is welcome to walk-ins but due to its busy nature, bookings are advised.

For more information, go to thedoyenbelfast.com

Errigle Inn, Belfast

Another South Belfast gem, Errigle Inn on the Ormeau Road is home to more than 20 different beers, both international favourites and local craft beers too.

The front of the pub features a beer garden with luxurious seating options that won’t leave you feeling numb.

For more information, go to errigle.com

The Tipsy Bird, Belfast

The Tipsy Bird not only has fantastic cocktails that you can avail of during your time there, it is also well known for its spectacular drag shows.

Pick your drink of choice and enjoy the delicious menu and stunning setting.

For more information, go to thetipsybird-belfast.co.uk

Lavery’s, Belfast

Belfast’s oldest family-owned pub, Lavery’s has been a firm favourite in the capital’s outskirts for years thanks to its welcoming interior and great drinks menu.

Not only can you drink up your chosen liquid in the street-level beer garden, but you can also visit one of their two roof gardens.

For more information, go to laverysbelfast.com/beer-gardens

The Parlour, Belfast

As well as offering great weekday deals on pizza and pints, The Parlour is in prime position opposite Queen’s University for a post-study treat.

The smoking area at the rear now features a range of seats and sections suitable for up to 150 people, so take your friends or head in for a solo sit outside.

For more information, go to parlourbar.co.uk

Mary McBrides, Cushendun

Having previously been dubbed one of Ireland’s smallest pubs, Mary McBrides sits in the quaint town of Cushendun within the Glens of Antrim and is now protected by the National Trust.

The locals always have a story to tell, so get comfy with a pint outside, soak in the gorgeous surroundings and talk the night away.

For more information, go to facebook.com/Mcbrides-Cushendun

Sleepy Hollow, Newtownabbey

Sleepy Hollow in Newtownabbey offers a truly traditional Irish pub, complete with locally sourced food that promises to rival the drinks.

Hidden away from the hustle and bustle of life, you can relax with a cocktail in hand at their intimate beer garden in the calming countryside.

For more information, go to sleepyhollowrestaurant.com

Bureau Bar, Newtownabbey

The Bureau Bar hosts a large balcony and beer garden, complete with picturesque views over Belfast Lough.

Dogs are more than welcome on the premises, so plan a walk with a relaxing stop off inside as a reward afterwards.

For more information, go to facebook.com/bureaubarbelfast

DERRY/ LONDONDERRY

The Rocking Chair Bar, Derry / Londonderry

The Rocking Chair Bar, also known as Rocker to the local daily visitors, is arguably one of the most famous pubs in the city.

Overlooking the Bogside and located nearby the iconic Derry Walls, this outdoor seating area promises to have stunning surrounding views.

For more information, go to rockingchairbar.com

Grand Central Bar, Derry / Londonderry

Grand Central Bar in Derry city centre celebrated its 90th birthday this year, with the quaint pub being a true gem to visit.

The listed building retains its original features inside the cosy interior, making it an easily accessible piece of history.

For more information, go to facebook.com/TheGrandCentralBarDerry

Rosie Joe’s, Derry / Londonderry

Rosie Joe’s is famed for its fantastic selection of music and sporting events, having worked with international artists to bring sell-out shows to the city.

Their outdoor seating area is decked out in a classic emerald green, with a mural on the side featuring a bottle of Jameson giving you no reason to try anything but the Irish drink.

For more information, go to facebook.com/barsinderry

Harrys Shack, Portstewart

Harry's Shack offers unrivalled views of Portstewart Strand, making it a great place to sit outside and watch the sun as it sets over the water.

Their local seafood menu is a great choice of food to accompany your cool drink.

For more information, go to twitter.com/Harrys_Shack

The Thirsty Goat, Derry / Londonderry

Sister bar to the Belfast staple, The Thirsty Goat Derry opened in 2019 as another version of the highly successful capital pub.

The outdoor seating allows you to munch on some great grub whilst downing your drink of choice.

For more information, go to thethirstygoatderry.com

Guildhall Taphouse, Derry / Londonderry

The Guildhall Taphouse in the city takes pride of place inside a 19th century merchant building conveniently located near attractions such as the Peace Bridge and Derry Walls.

Their outdoor space is perfectly decorated to enable everyone to enjoy their drinks menu in a memorable setting.

For more information, go to facebook.com/Guildhalltaphouse

TYRONE

The Jailbird Bar, Cookstown

Based in Cookstown, The Jailbird Bar is a modern speakeasy bar with a bright twist thanks to its vibrant interior.

Their cocktails and sharing platters go hand-in-hand, so pick up one of each and share with your friends if you’re feeling generous.

For more information, go to facebook.com/thejailbirdgardenbar

Tomneys Pub, Moy

Tomenys Pub in Moy is conveniently located on the Irish pub trail, making it a great stop off along the way of a day filled with drinking.

Their beer garden in the courtyard is exactly what you’d expect from a traditional Irish pub, making it warm and welcoming to all.

For more information, go to tomneys.com

Railway Bar, Cookstown

The Railway Bar in Cookstown is a great choice for any live music enthusiasts looking to have a bop and a drink outside.

Aptly designed with railway memorabilia, this bar is a lovely unique experience that you have to visit at least once.

For more information, go to facebook.com/TheRailwayUnionStCookstown

The Derg Arms, Castlederg

Castlederg is famously one of the best towns in Northern Ireland, with its resident pub The Derg Arms helping to uphold that title.

Established nearly a century ago in 1926, it still remains a family-run business and has a stellar beer garden that needs to be seen to be believed.

For more information, go to facebook.com/TheDergArms

Hagan's Bar & Bar Bella, Dungannon

Hagan’s Bar has been dubbed as the most sophisticated entertainment location in Mid-Ulster, so head down to solidify those rumours for yourself.

Their outdoor area enables you to still enjoy the local talent performing but gives you some fresh air to help the alcohol really kick in.

For more information, go to facebook.com/HagansBar

ARMAGH

Sally McNallys, Portadown

Having won the Best Casual Dining in County Armagh award back in 2018, Sally McNallys is undoubtedly a fab place to be.

Their beer garden even features an outdoor stove where you can order one of their iconic handmade pizzas.

For more information, go to facebook.com/sallymcnallysportadown

Basil Shiels Bar, Tassagh

Basil Shiels Bar is often referred to as a hidden gem by the locals as a result of its tucked away location on the banks of the River Callan in Tassagh.

A true traditional pub, they host live music nights frequently and have a great selection of drinks for you to ponder at.

For more information, go to facebook.com/BasilSheilsBar

The Hole in the Wall, Armagh

The Hole in the Wall is a super quirky pub that just had to feature on this list, not least for its resident parrot.

Its fabulous beer garden is incredibly roomy, nestled in the alleyway of McCrum’s Court, featuring huts for all parties to enjoy some privacy.

For more information, go to facebook.com/theholeinthewallarmagh

Groucho’s on the Square, Richhill

A self-proclaimed ‘olde worlde’ pub, Groucho’s on the Square is in the heartland of the Orchard County on the market square of Richhill.

Browse their menu of local craft beers, ciders, specialist coffee and more before heading outside

For more information, go to grouchosonthesquare.com

Toby Jug, Armagh

Toby Jug manages to conceal a great beer garden from its deceptive outside on the corner of both Irish Street and Upper Irish Street in Armagh.

The quaint exterior is hidden from view, offering a secluded spot that not many people know about, so head there fast before this article goes viral.

For more information, go to facebook.com/TobyJug

Devlin’s Bar, Armagh

Devlin’s Bar has live music performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, combining entertainment with eclectic drinks.

The luxurious-feeling bar is suited to a relaxing afternoon with a refreshment in hand.

For more information, go to facebook.com/DevlinsArmagh

Seagoe Hotel, Portadown

Seagoe Hotel has been recently renovated to include its own private balcony aptly named The Balcony Bar.

It also boasts Insta-worthy gardens and a courtyard where you can avail of some fantastic food and drink options.

For more information, go to seagoe.com/the-balconybar

The Corner House Bar, Lurgan

The Corner House Bar’s beer garden enables you to munch on your favourite meals whilst basking in the summer sun.

This stylish yet traditional bar is great for any occasion, including those just-because evenings out.

For more information, go to cornerhousebar.com

DOWN

Jamaica Inn, Bangor

You can watch the world and boats go by from the beer garden outside the Jamaica Inn in Bangor.

Take a coastal walk around the seaside city before heading inside for a cooling glass of wine as a treat.

For more information, go to thejamaicainn.co.uk

Daft Eddys, Strangford Lough

Daft Eddys in Killinchy is believed to have the best, uninterrupted views over Stranford Lough from its outdoor seating area.

Take your dog on a walk before returning for a well-deserved rest in the beer garden, opting for anything on their food and drink menus.

For more information, go to dafteddys.co.uk

The Salty Dog, Bangor

Bangor’s The Salty Dog uses local ingredients to elevate what the delicious drinks and dishes it serves to its customers.

Their beer garden is a great place to try their array of offers, with nothing stopping you from ordering multiple things.

For more information, go to saltydogbangor.com

Grace Neills, Donaghadee

Grace Neills in Donaghadee dates back to the early 17th century, having first opened in 1611 as The Kings Arms.

It is known to have been an entertainment venue for the likes of pilates, sailors and soldiers in its 400 year history, so revel in the knowledge that you are drinking in the very place they could have been many decades ago.

For more information, go to graceneills.com

The Whistledown Hotel, Warrenpoint

Based in Warrenpoint, The Whistledown Hotel runs Finns Bar and Pizzeria, a varied restaurant with an outdoor seaview patio.

Choose to dine al fresco and see the world pass by in style, eating the finest food that Warrenpoint has to offer.

For more information, go to thewhistledownhotel.com/finns-bar-and-pizzeria

Ye Old Ship Inn, Warrenpoint

Ye Old Ship Inn is the ultimate music and sport destination in Warrenpoint, proving to be popular with tourists and the locals.

Their beer garden comes after a new refurbishment, ensuring that modern style with a touch of class isn't a problem outside.

For more information, go to facebook.com/YeOldShipInn

The Goat's Toe, Bangor

Oddly named, The Goat’s Toe serves food alongside its signature jam jars, local beers and wine list.

Their themed nights are a must-visit, offering a mix of music, art and more to visitors who fancy trying something new.

For more information, go to facebook.com/thegoatstoe

FERMANAGH

Watermill Restaurant, Enniskillen

The Watermill Restaurant is a completely unique experience that you have to try if you’re visiting Enniskillen.

Sat on the shore of Lough Erne, you can sit outdoors and enjoy their variety of wines with a stunning backdrop.

For more information, go to watermillrestaurantfermanagh.com

Devenish Bar, Enniskillen

Devenish Bar is known for being one of the most popular bars within the town of Enniskillen and it’s not hard to see why.

Take your drink to one of their many zones, including a beer garden and pool room to keep you entertained for hours.

For more information, go to facebook.com/devenish.bar

Pat's Bar, Enniskillen

Another Enniskillen gem, Pat’s Bar is in the centre of the high street, making it the perfect location to meet with friends for a well-deserved drink.

Their amazing cocktails can be enjoyed outside in the Yard beer garden, with different events and promotions taking place every week.