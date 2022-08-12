These are the top spots for a mouth-watering ice-cream in Northern Ireland - according to our readers

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are our top picks from Ulster Star readers below.

Featuring 'puppy pokes', moon gelato cakes and more!

Have you got any you'd love to see added to the list? Let us know in our social media comments section.

Taylor's Ice-Cream Parlour

Hugely popular Taylor's Ice-Cream Parlour is an independent family-business based in Lisburn.

Taylor's specialises in mouth-watering artisan ice-cream flavours, and are also famous for their ice-cream invention parties, perfect for celebrating little ones' birthday parties.

Not only this, but their travelling ice-cream van Percy has become a star in his own right. The 1966 Bedford Ice Cream Van is available for hire for parties, weddings and events and serves only the best ice-cream as made by the Taylor family and is sure to put a smile on guests' faces.

Grahams's Ice-Cream

Based at 28 Market Square, Graham's Ice-Cream Dromore is famous for its home-made ice-cream.

Graham's is also popular for its travelling ice-cream van, check out their amazing array of pictures treating guests at weddings on Instagram: @grahamsicedromore and more pictures.

Locals will also know how popular their Puppy Pokes are - perfect for our four-legged friends to cool down in the heat.

Moongelato opened to very receptive arms in Moira recently. Famous for their Gelato Moon Cakes and customer service, Moongelato has also joined an amazing line-up of vendors at TradeMarket Belfast, Dublin Road recently.

The team are serving up their Italian-style gelato, specials and @belllane_coffee every Wednesday-Sunday from 12 noon until late.

Frost Ice-Cream

Recently opened Frost is owned by Sam and Darrin Foster and is located at Gordy’s II chip shop on the Gilford Road, Portadown.

At the time of their opening at the end of July, Carla Lockhart MP wrote she was: ''Delighted yesterday to pop in and do some sampling at (the) official opening (of Frost).

''Always great to see young people taking courageous steps in business. What an achievement!

''The ice-cream is delicious and is supplied by the well known and award-winning Darren Ogle, of Oggies Dessert Bar.''

Lick Gelato

Located at 27 Central Promenade, Newcastle, this popular destination was established in 2015 and is open seven days a week.

Specialising in handcrafted artisan Italian style ice cream, Lick has quickly become one of the most nationally recognised ice cream producers in the whole of the U.K and Ireland, receiving awards of the highest accolade from the ice-cream Alliance, including Several Gold Medals and Silver Medals for their ice-cream flavours.

Lick prides themselves on their diverse and interesting flavour combinations to satisfy most people's tastes - and it has definitely paid off.

Nugelato

Popular ice-cream boutique Nugelato has shops across the province, making it an ideal stop off for our readers out enjoying a day-trip in the sunshine.

Nugelato currently has destinations on Central Promenade, Newcastle; Sugar Island, Newry; Hill Street, Bangor; Stranmillis, Belfast; High Street, Portadown; Moneymore Road, Cookstown; Newcastle Street, Kilkeel; Broughshane Street, Ballymena; Crumlin Road, Belfast; and Andersontown, Belfast.

The indulgent menu ranges from classics like the Knickerbocker Glory, to more options like their famously decadent Nuggy Pot, Nuggy Burrito and Nuggy Pop. They also sell hot food, including waffles and crepes alongside their mouth-watering ice-cream.

Mr Whippy Portrush

Fergal's ice-cream van is well-known locally, famed for its delicious seasonal offerings, with everything from ice-cream trays, sundae's, rainbow cones and more!

Caproni Ice-Cream Bangor

Famous for its friendly customer-service with a menu sure to suit everyone's tastebuds, Caproni Ice-Cream - with its amazingly vibrant shop-front, offers a huge range of flavours, service with a smile and value for money.

Lick Gelato is hugely popular amongst locals and visitors alike, thanks to their deliciously bold flavour combinations and friendly customer service

Chocolate Fudge Brownie with popin chocin and vanilla gelato, fudge and chocolate sprinkles with Nutella sauce from Lick Gelato

