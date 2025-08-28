Michael, Fiona and James Fryplaceholder image
Michael, Fiona and James Fry

Thousands flock to Moira to celebrate tenth Speciality Food Fair

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 28th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
The quaint village of Moira came alive recently to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the much-loved Moira Speciality Food Fair.

Hosted by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council it exceeded all expectations, transforming Moira Demesne into a vibrant food-lovers’ haven.

Across two sunshine-lit days, over 14,000 artisan food lovers converged to celebrate local and regional artisan food and drink in a festival bursting with flavour, creativity and family enjoyment.

Chair of the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Regeneration & Growth Committee, Councillor Claire Kemp, said: "This year’s Moira Speciality Food Fair was a true celebration of ten incredible years of local food, drink and community spirit. It’s been inspiring to watch this event grow, not just in size, but in the quality and variety of producers it attracts.

"There’s a real sense of pride in seeing so many talented artisans and small businesses thriving here.”

Cllr Claire Kemp, Chair of the LCCC Regeneration & Growth Committee with Isla and Aaron Heasley, Moon Gelato.

1. There was plenty on the menu at the Moira Specialty Food Fair

Cllr Claire Kemp, Chair of the LCCC Regeneration & Growth Committee with Isla and Aaron Heasley, Moon Gelato. Photo: LCCC

A beautiful butterfly!

2. There was plenty on the menu at the Moira Specialty Food Fair

A beautiful butterfly! Photo: LCCC

Charlene McKinstry, Gracehill Flowers; Julie Curry, Daily Apron; Cllr Claire Kemp, Chair of the LCCC Regeneration & Growth Committee and Tim Smith Johnsons Coffee.

3. There was plenty on the menu at the Moira Specialty Food Fair

Charlene McKinstry, Gracehill Flowers; Julie Curry, Daily Apron; Cllr Claire Kemp, Chair of the LCCC Regeneration & Growth Committee and Tim Smith Johnsons Coffee. Photo: LCCC

Cllr Claire Kemp, Chair of the LCCC Regeneration & Growth Committee with Darius Kittle, Tullyveery Market Garden.

4. There was plenty on the menu at the Moira Specialty Food Fair

Cllr Claire Kemp, Chair of the LCCC Regeneration & Growth Committee with Darius Kittle, Tullyveery Market Garden. Photo: LCCC

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Castlereagh City Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice