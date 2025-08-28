Across two sunshine-lit days, over 14,000 artisan food lovers converged to celebrate local and regional artisan food and drink in a festival bursting with flavour, creativity and family enjoyment.

Chair of the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Regeneration & Growth Committee, Councillor Claire Kemp, said: "This year’s Moira Speciality Food Fair was a true celebration of ten incredible years of local food, drink and community spirit. It’s been inspiring to watch this event grow, not just in size, but in the quality and variety of producers it attracts.