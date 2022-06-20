Tim Horton to open new drive-thru restaurant in Portadown, creating 50 jobs

The Canadian restaurant brand, Tim Hortons, has confirmed it will open a new drive-thru in Portadown on June 30, creating 50 jobs.

The desire amongst local fans has propelled the brand to open its newest location, taking the brand to a total of 10 restaurants in the country.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The newest Canadian hotspot, located on Meadow Lane, will open its doors at 7am on Thursday and seat up to 100 guests.

Tim Hortons will open its 10th Northern Ireland outlet in Portadown

The venue will provide a drive-thru and takeaway service for those on-the-go and delivery options will be made available to those in the local area following the launch.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “50 jobs were created in the local area, which is a mix of full and part time roles.”

The brand will celebrate its opening by awarding the first guest in the drive-thru and first guest in the restaurant queue with free drinks for a whole year (a prize worth £3,100). The brand will also give away a free breakfast meal to its first 100 customers.

Free drinks and donuts will also be up for grabs to those that activate their Tim Hortons digital wallet. Guests will simply need to scan the QR code found at the restaurant or by visiting here via their mobile to activate the rewards wallet.

Kevin Hydes, chief commercial officer of Tim Hortons franchise in the UK, added; “We began our journey in Northern Ireland over four years ago when we opened the doors to our first restaurant in Belfast and have been welcomed with open arms ever since. Portadown is a major town with great transport links and has a wonderful community so we look forward to opening our doors here at the end of June.