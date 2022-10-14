The praise for local produce comes from Charlotte Pike, the chair of the influential Guild of Food Writers in London, an organisation involving most of the UK’s leading

food writers, journalists and chefs.

Charlotte, writing in her newsletter which is circulated widely throughout the UK profession, said: “Northern Ireland is one of the most exciting parts of the United Kingdom for food, I think. It’s also a wonderful place to visit, if you get the chance.

Charlotte Pike

“Ballycastle is the destination for food lovers, up in Antrim, and frankly, it’s really worth taking the time to explore, as there is so much to see and do,” adds Charlotte.

Charlotte continues: “One of the reasons I think the food is so exciting in Northern Ireland is that there is such a sense of place and innovation. There is a wealth of

talented food professionals creating truly beautiful food and making the most of the ingredients on the doorstep.”

In her newsletter, Charlotte also pinpoints five artisan business here for special mention as “my very favourite products and producers”.

Leona Kane of Broighter Gold

They include Irish Black Butter in Portrush, which she describes, as “a truly extraordinary product, unlike anything else I’ve tried", Corndale Farm Free Range Charcuterie from Limavady, which is “excellent” and Brighter Gold Rapeseed Oil also from Limavady, which is “ gorgeous “.

The influential endorsement by a top UK food writer coincides with Food NI’s launch of its Our Food: Power of Good media campaign. Northern Ireland’s food and drink promotion body has also worked with Charlotte to increase awareness of local produce in Britain.

The artisans listed by Charlotte are all keen to develop business in Britain and have won a number of important awards for quality and outstanding taste. Corndale Farm,

the first Northern Ireland company to develop a range of cured meats such as chorizo and salami and Broighter Gold, the first to produce rapeseed oil, both won awards at the recent Blas na hEireann, the Irish National Food Awards.