Published 18th Oct 2024
The winners of the Georgina Campbell Food & Hospitality Awards 2024 were announced recently with top awards going to premises in Ballycastle and Portrush.

Competing against hundreds of establishments throughout Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland, awards went to Elephant Rock in Portrush and Ursa Minor Bakehouse in Ballycastle.

Ireland’s longest running food and hospitality awards, the selections are the result of independent all-year assessments by a team of anonymous experts.

Other winners included Dart Mountain Cheese, Claudy, Pyke’n’Pommes and Stitch & Weave, Londonderry.

