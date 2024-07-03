Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michelin highlights the excellence and outstanding service of the hospitality industry

31 restaurants in the UK have been awarded with two or more stars from Michelin

9 UK restaurants have received the highest award of three stars

Restaurants locations include; London, Nottingham, Berkshire and more

If you’re on the search for a luxurious dining experience for your next meal out, then look no further.

A number of restaurants across the UK have been given the coveted Michelin stamp of approval.

The Michelin Guides are a series of books published by the French tyre company Michelin. The prestigious guide awards up to three stars to restaurants, recognising their outstanding service, creatively designed menus, quality of food and much more.

31 restaurants in the UK have been awarded two or more stars from the Michelin Guide (Photo by Adobe Stock) | Andrew Bayda - stock.adobe.com

In the UK, there are 31 restaurants with a Michelin star rating of two or more.

Here is a full list of each UK restaurant which has been included in the Michelin Guide with two or three stars, to help you plan your next lavish dinner date!

3 Stars

L’Enclume

Located in Grange-Over-Sands in Cumbria, L’Enclume is a fine dining restaurant courtesy of award-winning chef Simon Rogan MBE.

Hélène Darroze at The Connaught

London-based restaurant Helene Darroze at The Connaught is a French haute cuisine restaurant. Courtesy of French chef Hélène Darroze, it is the only UK location of her restaurant franchise.

Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester

Monégasque chef Alain Ducasse is the talented chef behind the Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester restaurant in London.

The Fat Duck

Located in Maidenhead, The Fat Duck is an immersive dining experience courtesy of famous, renowned chef Heston Blumenthal, which is described as “If Alice In Wonderland and Willy Wonka had a restaurant”.

Sketch, The Lecture Room and Library

Sketch, The Lecture Room and Library is a quirky yet luxurious fusion restaurant located in London, which transforms into a cocktail lounge by night.

Restaurant Gordon Ramsey

Restaurant Gordon Ramsey is the signature restaurant of celebrity and television chef Gordon Ramsey, which is located in Chelsea.

The Ledbury

Located in London, The Ledbury is a European restaurant courtesy of Australian chef Brett Graham.

CORE by Clare Smyth

CORE is an elegant fine dining restaurant located in London, which emphasises on sustainable food. It is the debut restaurant of chef Clare Smyth.

Waterside Inn

Located in Berkshire, Waterside Inn is described as a “restaurant with rooms”, given its hotel location. Known for his career in French cuisine, it is owned by chef Alain Roux.

2 Stars

The Hand and Flowers

The Hand and Flowers is a rustic pub located in Marlow. It is the only pub in the UK to be awarded two Michelin stars.

Gymkhana

Gymkhana is a London restaurant, which specialises in Indian cuisine. The luxury restaurant which also has an exclusive hotel lounge is inspired by elite clubs in India.

Midsummer House

Based in Cambridge, Midsummer House serves French cuisine from an elegant Victorian cottage.

The Glenturret Lalique

Scotland-based restaurant The Glenturret Lalique highlights the wonders of Scotland with dishes inspired by the Scottish culinary landscape, courtesy of chef Mark Donald.

Ynyshir

Ynyshir is a Wales restaurant which offers a fusion of Asian flavours and cuisine, courtesy of Gareth Ward.

Restaurant Sat Bains

Restaurant Sat Bains is a Nottingham based restaurant, which highlights the excellence of British cuisine.

Restaurant Andrew Fairlie

Restaurant Andrew Fairlie is based in Auchterarder, Scotland which serves up high-end modern cuisine highlighting Scottish dishes. The restaurant is courtesy of renowned chef Andrew Fairlie, who sadly passed away in 2019.

Opheem

Opheem is a Birmingham based fine dining restaurant which highlights the excellence of Indian cuisine. The restaurant is courtesy of Aktar Islam.

Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons, a Belmond Hotel

Located in the Oxford countryside Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons, a Belmond Hotel is a fine dining restaurant located within a beautiful hotel.

A.Wong

Located in London, A.Wong is a Chinese eatery with a 10-course ‘Taste of China’ menu.

Alex Dilling at Hotel Café Royal

Courtesy of Alex Dilling, his restaurant located in Hotel Café Royal is an intimate setting, with only 34 seats. The menu is heavily influenced by French cuisine.

Story

London-based restaurant Story is a fine dining experience which takes diners on a journey through British classic cuisine.

La Dame de Pic London

La Dame de Pic London is a French restaurant located in Trinity Square, London. The restaurant puts their own inventive twist on high-end French cuisine.

The Clove Club

Located in the Shoreditch Town Hall in London, The Clove Club is a restaurant and bar which is known for its innovative British menu.

Kitchen Table

Kitchen Table is a unique restaurant based in Charlotte Street, London. Hence its name, Kitchen Table is an intimate restaurant where diners are able to sit around a 19-seat U shaped table with full interaction with the chef's cooking European cuisine.

Claude Bosi at Bibendum

Located in Michelin House in Fulham Road, London, Claude Bosi at Bibendum is an elegant restaurant serving French haute cuisine.

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal

Another Heston Blumenthal restaurant, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal is located in Knightsbridge, London which celebrates British culinary history.

Trivet

Trivet is a high quality restaurant located in Bermondsey, courtesy of Jonny Lake and Isa Bal. The restaurant prides themselves on locally sourced ingredients and fine wine.

Moor Hall

Courtesy of chef patron Mark Birchall, Moor Hall is a fine dining restaurant located in a historic manor house in Ormskirk, West Lancashire.

Da Terra

Da Terra is a London-based restaurant specialising in European cuisine in the form of blind tasting menus.

Brooklands