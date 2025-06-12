The 20 worst McDonald's in the UK have been named - based on one-star ratings

A study has revealed the 20 lowest-rated McDonald’s restaurants in the UK, based on franchise locations with the biggest percentage of one-star ratings.

Research was conducted by QR Code Generator which involved looking at the percentage of ratings on Google reviews for every McDonald’s restaurant in the nation.

Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator said: “According to a YouGov survey, McDonald’s is in the top three most popular dining brands in the UK for 2025, beating out its competitors such as Burger King and KFC. Only Greggs is favoured more than the double arches among millennials, highlighting many young Brits’ favour for affordable, on-the-go bites.

“However, just because each McDonald’s restaurant bears the famous name, it may not mean all are equal in the eyes of customers, as our results suggest. Customer satisfaction appears to vary widely across the nation."

Here is a list of the 20 worst-ranked McDonald’s restaurants in the UK.

1 . Chingford Fountain - 36.49% Chingford Fountain in Chingford ranks the worst-rated on the list with a 36.49% score of one-star ratings. | Google Maps

2 . Sydenham - 34.05% Sydenham is closely followed in second place, with a one-star rating percentage of 34.05%. | Google Maps

3 . Bristol Fishponds - 33.46% Bristol Fishponds in Fishponds has a 33.46% one-star rating percentage, making it third on the list. | Google Maps